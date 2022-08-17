MISSOULA — Florence is entering the 2022 Class B football season having reached the mountaintop after a gradual progression under sixth-year head coach Pat Duchien Sr.
Following back-to-back first-round exits, the Falcons advanced to the quarterfinals in 2019 and the semifinals in 2020. They broke through last year by going 12-0 to win the program’s first state championship since 1977.
They now must replace five players who are at the college level as they begin battle in the Western B, which produced three of the four semifinalists last year. The league adds defending 8-Man state champion Thompson Falls.
“I feel like we’ve had a pretty big target on our back last year,” Duchien said. “Two years ago, we had a big target on our back, and I cost us that semifinal game. Guys saw the target on our back last year, and they embraced it in that they didn’t talk about it.
“We’re going to continue to play one week at a time, try to go win every single week. There’s going to be some hiccups and adversity. It’s about not getting too far ahead of ourselves, don’t worry about the target on our back and just go do what we do.”
Highlighting the returners is Pat Duchien Jr., a 6-foot-2, 207-pound senior who was an all-state quarterback and second-team all-conference defensive back last year. He’s received offers from NCAA Division II teams Colorado School of Mines and University of Mary, and NAIA programs Carroll College and Montana Tech.
The Falcons also return Colten Rice, a 6-1, 190-pound senior who’s slated to play running back and defensive line, the latter being where he earned all-state honors last year. They bring back five starters on both sides of the ball; Duchien Sr. is high on the defensive line’s potential.
“I think you’re going to see a team that loves each other top to bottom, maybe a little bit more than in the past,” he said. “That’s not taking away anything from previous classes. This team will have to rely on some of the younger guys more. Going through this summer, it looks a little bit more family oriented. We were last year, but it’s maybe a notch above where we’ve been.”
Florence must replace six all-state players and another one who was all-conference. Five of them are at the college level, which is an impressive accomplishment for a Class B team: OL/DL Ethan Abbott (Montana State), slot back/LB Luke Maki (Air Force), RB/LB Tristan Pyette (Carroll College), WR/CB Caden Zaluski (Montana Tech) and WR/FS Blake Shoupe (Montana Tech).
“The beauty of that is these guys had to practice against those guys, and you aren’t going to see many of those guys in Class B,” Duchien Sr. said. “These kids this year are a bunch of smart kids. Their work ethic is top notch. It really is. This team this year has a really, really awesome work ethic — because they have to. They’re not gifted to be those stud athletes, although we have really good depth and probably are going to have a little bit more speed than last year.”
Around the rest of the west, Bigfork was the 2021 runner-up. The Vikings, who lost to Florence 42-0 in the title game, are preparing for their last season in Class B before moving up to Class A. Bryce Gilliard, an all-state tight end and linebacker, is a senior this year.
Eureka lost in the semifinals last year as the Western B No. 2 seed. Quarterback Caleb Utter, the son of head coach Trevor Utter, was an all-state selection last year as an athlete and has signed to play at Montana Western.
Thompson Falls will have to adapt back to the 11-Man game after winning the 8-Man title last season under head coach Jared Koskela. The Blue Hawks beat perennial power Drummond-Philipsburg, 40-8, to capture their first crown since 1975, when they were playing 11-Man.
In Missoula, Loyola Sacred Heart will once again be led by Todd Hughes, the head coach since 2014.
"We have an experienced but young football team," Hughes said. "Outstanding offensive line with great skill position players. We just need to put it all together and stay healthy to be competitive with our conference. Numbers are down, but the kids that came out worked their tails off this summer, so we are looking forward to putting it to the test."
Anaconda will also attempt to make strides in the six-team Western B conference. The addition of Thompson Falls means Whitehall has moved to the Southern B.
