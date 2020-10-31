FLORENCE — Normally Halloween is a holiday dominated by black and orange, but Florence and Conrad found themselves in a sea of yellow as penalties seemed to occur on almost every play Saturday afternoon.
Florence overcame the adversity and defeated Conrad, 27-8, in the first round of the Class B playoffs.
“We have to get the penalties cleaned up,” Falcons defensive coach Adam Goodnight said. “The penalties our team gave them were probably close to their total offensive yards.”
Goodnight believed the two weeks off caused extra nerves, and he's optimistic his team can clean up the mistakes before facing Townsend next weekend.
A scoreless first quarter showed just how defensive the game was going to be.
Florence quarterback Pat Duchien Jr. was tackled in the end zone by the Cowboys, giving Conrad 2 points on the board halfway into the second quarter.
After a penalty on the Falcons brought on a second-and-17, Tristan Pyette grabbed a short shovel pass from Duchien and ran it about 80 yards to give Florence the lead, 7-2.
“At the half we just told the boys to all take a deep breath,” Goodnight said. “We needed them to get settled into our scheme.”
Duchien completed a 40-yard pass to start the second half, but a holding penalty kept the Falcons from putting points up.
Carson Bitney was the first to find the end zone for the Cowboys, but a failed 2-point conversion kept them at 8 points and an 8-7 lead.
Duchien was able to find Blake Shoupe in the end zone and put Florence back on top, 13-8.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, Duchien found Luke Maki and increased the Falcons' lead to 20-8.
With three minutes left, Duchien threw a 60-yard bomb to Shoupe and set up the offense to score again. Pyette wasted no time running it in, and the Falcons went up 27-8.
“Defense is really our strong point week in and week out, but we have to clean things up on the offensive side,” Goodnight said. “I have a ton of faith in our OC, Quinn Chamberlain, to clean that up before next week.”
Florence will face Townsend at home 1 p.m. Saturday.
