BILLINGS — A nonconference Class B football game between Red Lodge and Florence-Carlton, originally scheduled for Thursday night at Montana State, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“My understanding is the (Gallatin) county did not feel safe having two teams from out of area come in and play a game,” Florence-Carlton coach Pat Duchien told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday.
Florence-Carlton is 5-1 and No. 4 in the 406mtsports.com rankings. The Falcons will host Missoula Loyola next week.
Unranked Red Lodge (3-2) is scheduled to play at Roundup next Friday. The Rams haven't played since Sept. 25 — last week's game against Poplar was also called off due to COVID-19.
