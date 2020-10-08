BILLINGS — A nonconference Class B football game between Red Lodge and Florence-Carlton, originally scheduled for Thursday night at Montana State, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

“My understanding is the (Gallatin) county did not feel safe having two teams from out of area come in and play a game,” Florence-Carlton coach Pat Duchien told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday.

Florence-Carlton is 5-1 and No. 4 in the 406mtsports.com rankings. The Falcons will host Missoula Loyola next week. 

Unranked Red Lodge (3-2) is scheduled to play at Roundup next Friday. The Rams haven't played since Sept. 25 — last week's game against Poplar was also called off due to COVID-19.

