HELENA — Helena Capital football coach Kyle Mihelish knows the feeling his team will have when it steps into Vigilante Stadium on Thursday night.
“It’s going to set in that this (season) is for real,” he said. “We start in a week and a half.”
But, before the highly anticipated kickoff that has been clouded by concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bruins will have a dry run of sorts when they take part in an intrasquad scrimmage.
And for some, like senior Matt Burton, a shortened season still creates excitement.
After all, it is their final year to play high school football.
Burton sat behind quarterback Bridger Grovom for the last two seasons, but the lack of live snaps is not a concern. Mihelish confidently handed him the football as Grovom’s successor through a season of unknown.
“Football is upon us,” Burton said. “I’m getting excited.”
Not knowing when, or even if, there was going to be a high school football season, Burton remained optimistic.
“I just have always been preparing as if there is going to be a season,” Burton said. “The team is ready and I’m ready.”
Burton might not have taken any snaps last season, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t learning. He said he has taken away plenty from Grovom.
“Bridger is just one of those guys where he can make a play no matter what he does,” Burton said. “Watching that, I just admired him.”
And Mihelish described Burton as a true leader.
“He is extremely confident,” Mihelish said. “He has thrown the ball well, making the right reads and can manage the game really well.”
Burton is just four weeks removed from being the starting second baseman for the Helena Senators legion baseball team, but the multi-sport athlete doesn’t mind the hectic schedule.
After all, he molds his game after Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray, who also played baseball.
“He’s sort of a smaller quarterback who likes to run it like me,” Burton said with a smile.
Burton isn’t the only new face that will start for Capital this season.
The team watched its starting quarterback, leading rusher, top receiver and leading tackler graduate this past spring.
“We do have some younger kids that will have to contribute, but there will be some competitive football there,” Mihelish said.
The scrimmage will feature the first-team offense taking on the second-team defense and vice versa, with the second-team offense taking on the first-team defense and then the younger players participating in series as well.
Spectators will not be allowed to watch due to coronavirus guidelines implemented by the MHSA in Helena.
While positions like quarterback have already been assigned, the scrimmage will also be a chance for Mihelish to sort out position battles before the season opener, which is scheduled for a week from Friday against Kalispell Glacier.
“There will be competitions at corner, outside linebacker, defensive line and also some receivers vying for spots,” Mihelish said.
No matter what happens or who comes out on top in the scrimmage, Capital football will be playing in 2020 and that’s all Mihelish can ask for.
“Three or four months ago, you would have to question if there was going to be a season,” Mihelish said. “Last spring, I watched my daughter be unable to win a state basketball championship because the tournament was canceled, and then she lost her track season as well.
“I’m happy for these kids because they finally have a chance to compete.”
