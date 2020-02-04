GREAT FALLS -- The Great Falls Central football program has a new head football coach and it's a guy with ties to Helena.

The Mustangs new head coach is Wes Ross, a former Helena Capital football standout that served as an assistant at Great Falls High last year under former Bruins head coach Mark Samson. Ross won two state championships with Capital as a player and spent the last three seasons as a Bison assistant. 

The news was first reported by the Great Falls Tribune

Ross will take the reigns at Central following the resignation of Greg Horton, who led the Mustangs to three consecutive playoff berths before stepping down in January.

In addition to coaching at Great Falls High, Ross has also spent time at Cascade, which will help his transition to 8-Man football and the Northern C.

“I’m just excited to get started,” Ross said to the Great Falls Tribune. “I’ve gotten a lot of support from the Eight-Man community and 11-Man coaches that I’ve spoke to. I’m very well-entrenched with some college coaches, so, I’ve got resources to reach out to for anything I’m not ready for.”

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

