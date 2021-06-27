CASPER, Wyo. — Former Terry football coach Greg Mendenhall has resigned as football coach at Riverside (Wyoming).

Mendenhall guided Riverside to a 2-7 record in is only year there and led the team to the Class 1A/9-Man playoffs, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. The Rebels lost 63-6 in the quarterfinal round to eventual state champion Southeast.

The Star-Tribune reported it was Riverside's first appearance in the postseason since the 2015 season and the Rebels haven't won a playoff game since 2011. Riverside will have its third head coach in three seasons when play begins in the fall. 

Mendenhall, a 1994 Terry graduate, attended college at the University of Montana Western. He began coaching Terry in 2013 and the Terriers finished the 6-Man East campaign 5-4. The team was 6-4 the following season and 6-3 in 2015, his final year. Each season, the Terriers advanced to the first round of the 6-Man playoffs.

Tags

Load comments