FRENCHTOWN — All-state lineman Kevin Hanenburg of Frenchtown will be playing football at Montana Tech in the fall.
Hanenburg, who signed with the Orediggers in November, was first-team all-state at offensive guard and defensive tackle. He was selected to play in the East-West Shrine game.
Hanenburg will be joining his cousin Duncan Richardson in Butte as well as former Frenchtown teammates Tel Arthur and Aiden Cyr.
