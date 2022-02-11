Hanenburg

Kevin Hanenburg was all-state at offensive guard and defensive tackle.

FRENCHTOWN — All-state lineman Kevin Hanenburg of Frenchtown will be playing football at Montana Tech in the fall.

Hanenburg, who signed with the Orediggers in November, was first-team all-state at offensive guard and defensive tackle. He was selected to play in the East-West Shrine game. 

Hanenburg will be joining his cousin Duncan Richardson in Butte as well as former Frenchtown teammates Tel Arthur and Aiden Cyr.

