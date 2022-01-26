MISSOULA — Ryne Nelson and the entire Frenchtown High School football coaching staff has been let go following a decision by the Frenchtown School Board Tuesday night.
Nelson was hired in 2017 as the Broncs head coach, accumulating a 34-16 overall record since then. He took over after the Broncs went 2-7, and since guided the team to winning seasons each year.
When Nelson took over the Broncs hadn't made the playoffs since 2014. Under Nelson, they made the Class A postseason each season.
"When I took over as head coach I think we revived a program that was struggling and we were fortunate enough to have some of the kids buy in and bring some success back to the program and be a playoff football team all five years I was the head coach," Nelson told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. "A lot of that credit goes to my coaching staff as well. All the time and effort they put in and I put in, it's just pretty unfortunate to be honest with you."
Nelson said he had backing from the Frenchtown School District administration, but the board opted to go in a different direction. Nelson noted concerns about playing time with junior varsity players, which he refuted, and disciplinary decisions he had to make regarding players. He did not want to provide further details.
Members of the Frenchtown School District Board and administration have not yet responded to requests for comment.
This story will be updated.
