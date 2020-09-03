BUTTE —After a second straight slow start for the Broncs, they broke through against the Maroons.
Frenchtown defeated Butte Central 43-12 on Thursday, improving to 1-1 while dropping the Maroons to 0-2 on the season after Central opted out of their opener against Hamilton last week.
Broncs coach Ryne Nelson explained that the defense has done an exceptional job over the past two games, but that the offense needs to grow on the victory and start stronger going forward.
“The last two weeks,” Nelson said. “Our defense has played pretty well. They’ve been on the field a lot but they’ve responded, we’ve only given up three scores now. Offensive, we just got to get better and come out in the first half and take care of business.
“Can’t wait til halftime to come and get the job done.”
It took a full 25 minutes of game time before either the Broncs or Maroons crossed the goal line, with Frenchtown’s opening breakthrough coming on an impressive ball from quarterback Wyatt Hayes to receiver Brandon Finley.
Hayes complimented Finley, his other receivers and the offensive line for stepping up when needed Thursday.
“He’s a great guy and we have a lot of great guys out there,” Hayes said. “[Devin Shelton] didn’t really get targets, but that’s alright, still had a big part in our game and so did all the lineman. I give credits to all those guys.”
The Maroons responded on the ensuing drive before the half with a bit of trickery, as a handoff to Luke Garrison than saw the Central sophomore go deep to running back Konnor Porchervina.
Central head coach Don Peoples credited both Porchervina and fellow RB Egan Lester for a hard fought game, as the pair ended with 77 rushing yards.
“[Porchervina] played a good game,” Peoples said. “He made a lot of tackles on defense and I thought he ran the ball hard. I thought Egan Lester ran the ball hard too, but we had a hard time blocking, they have a big, stout interior on defense.”
However, after miscues on the second-half kickoff from the Maroons, Frenchtown took control, as Hayes found the endzone on the ground and in the air again, while the Broncs defense took over with a Finley interception off of Maroons quarterback Drew Badovinac, a forced fumble and touchdown from corner Evan Ellington and then a pick-six from Carson Shepard to put the game to rest.
Peoples said that he and his team aren’t discouraged by the loss, as the Maroons suffered miscues and a wave of cramps as the team continues to begin its season in earnest.
“I thought we had a lot of bright spots,” Peoples said. “6-6 at halftime, and we had a discombobulated kickoff situation and gave them great field position. We had a third quarter with two to four players down with cramps, and it got us out of sync. But I think our kids played very hard.”
On the Frenchtown side, the concern going forward is consistency and ensuring that the Broncs play as well at the start as they have at the finish of the last two weeks.
“That’s on us as coaches,” Nelson said. “We’ll get together on Sunday and get our brains together and figure out what kind of changes we need to make to get started fast.”
