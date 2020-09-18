STEVENSVILLE — A thick haze prompted Stevensville officials to turn on the lights event before kickoff, then it was showtime for the Frenchtown football team Friday night.
The Yellowjackets had a hard time stopping the visitors in a 40-0 loss.
Frenchtown elected to receive the opening kickoff and returned it 62 yards. Peyton Hicks capitalized on a 26-yards touchdown scamper. Hicks then ran it in from 21 yards out as the Broncs went up by two scores.
Tel Arthur ran the ball in from 3 yards away to put the Broncs up 21-0. Brandon Finley then caught a touchdown pass for Frenchtown, though a missed PAT held them to six points, going up to 27-0 with 5 minutes left before the half.
With 25 seconds left in the first half, Arthur carried the ball into the end zone again Frenchtown, getting 34 points on the board.
The Broncs’ defense held Stevensville to only one third-down conversion the entire first half.
Hicks repeated his first half success and ran it into the end zone for Frenchtown, but another missed PAT kept the Broncs at 40 points.
Sully Belcourt returned it all the way for the Broncs after a punt, but a holding call negated the play and backed Frenchtown up to Stevensville’s 25-yard line.
Frenchtown improved to 3-1 with the win. Stevensville fell to 0-4.
