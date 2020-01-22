Frenchtown junior Jace Klucewich has decided to transfer to Missoula Sentinel for his senior season, the standout athlete confirmed to 406mtsports.com on Wednesday.
Klucewich, a Class of 2021 prospect, holds football offers from both Montana and Montana State. Klucewich was the first known player in the recruiting Class of 2021 to receive an offer from Grizzly head coach Bobby Hauck.
Klucewich told 406mtsports.com that the plans to enroll at Sentinel next week.
Playing mostly wide receiver and safety, Klucewich recorded 28 total touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 560 yards. He also routinely got handoffs and gained 862 yards on 127 carries.
A standout returner, he scored on a punt return and a kick return and took an interception back for a score as well.
Frenchtown made it to the Class A quarterfinals last season before falling to eventual state champion Miles City.
