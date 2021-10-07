MISSOULA — Another week of high school football has gone by and the Missoula Sentinel Spartans are still undefeated and still the team to beat in the Class AA.
The top-ranked Spartans (5-0) haven’t lost a game since the 2019 State AA playoffs. Since that 28-21 semifinal loss to Bozeman, the Spartans have rattled off 15 wins in a row, including last season’s state championship game in Billings. The Spartans have outscored opponents 618-129, with just three games that were decided by single-digits — Billings West twice and Kalispell Glacier once.
Three games remain in the 2021 regular season as the perfect run has continued but the going gets a little tough for the Spartans.
This week they play Missoula Big Sky (2-4) in a crosstown bout at Missoula County Stadium. The Eagles are fresh off a tight, high-scoring win over Hellgate. The Eagles have played relatively tight with top-ranked teams, creating some timely turnovers against No. 5 Butte two weeks ago.
The Spartans have had the Eagles’ number going back a few seasons, all happening to coincide with the recent Sentinel run in the sport. Sentinel has won the last three games against Big Sky, including a combined margin of 77-14 — winning 42-7 in 2020 and 35-7 in 2019 — in the last two. The Spartans’ win in 2018, which was 56-34, snapped a short-lived two-year losing streak to the Eagles.
The Spartans will close the season against current No. 4 Helena Capital (4-2) at home in Missoula and are scheduled to wrap up the season at Butte, which has one top-five win at home when the Bulldogs knocked off then-No. 3 Helena High and Griz quarterback commit Kaden Huot.
For the Eagles, the squad will close against Helena (4-2) and gets Kalispell Flathead (0-6) at home in the regular-season finale as the Eagles are hoping to keep their postseason hopes afloat. The Eagles are at the edge near sixth in the Western AA with Hellgate right with them.
Around town
A week after Connor Dick and Ian Finch connected for four scores in the crosstown loss to Big Sky, the Missoula Hellgate Knights (2-3) will head over to No. 4 Helena Capital (4-2) with hopes of an upset and getting back to .500.
Elsewhere for Missoula-based schools, Class B Missoula Loyola (3-3) get a tough one against top-ranked Florence-Carlton in Florence (5-0). Last week the Rams were shut out by visiting Bigfork while Florence beat No. 7 Eureka 41-15. Down in 6-Man, the Missoula Valley Christian Eagles (3-3) will host West Yellowstone (0-5) Friday night.
Around the area
Top-ranked Class A squad Hamilton (5-0), fresh off an impromptu bye week after its game against East Helena was nixed, will face Ronan (0-5) at home. In the Class B, No. 4 and still perfect Bigfork (5-0) will play Anaconda (0-6) at home. Eureka (4-2) is eying a bounce-back win with a road game at Whitehall (1-4).
