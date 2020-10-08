MISSOULA — Bigfork football coach Jim Benn spent early Thursday morning scrolling through his social media feeds on his phone while drinking some coffee.
He was looking for something positive to start his morning off with when he saw that Stevensville and Hamilton had both closed their schools, putting Yellowjacket athletics on pause and leaving Class A Polson without a game against Stevensville Friday.
Benn's Vikings, ranked No. 6 in Class B, also had their Friday game canceled because Anaconda is dealing with quarantine.
On Wednesday night the wheels had started turning in his head about a team looking for a game when it seemed possible that Stevensville could cancel the game. Following the official confirmation Thursday that Stevensville wouldn't play this week, an idea formed — his Class B Vikings facing off against the Class A Pirates, a town just 33 miles down Highway 35.
"Really, literally, a spur of the moment deal," Benn said. "Then the conversation just kinda started, and we looked at it like, 'Hey what's better than sitting at home.'"
In scheduling the game on such short notice, it didn’t hurt that Benn and Polson coach Kaden Glinsmann got to know each other in the spring and that one of Glinsmann’s assistants, Hazeez Rafiu, coached with Benn at Ronan, the latter of which gives Polson some insight into what to expect from a Benn-coached team. Benn texted Glinsmann, who brought the idea to the school administration in between classes.
Glinsmann credited the Polson and Bigfork administrations for having the game officially set by 1 p.m. Thursday after watching the Zoom call of the Stevensville board meeting Wednesday night and working through replacement options since 7 a.m. Thursday. One of the earlier options was having football players and volleyball players, who were also without a game, play in a scrimmage in order to still have some sort of homecoming festivities at the school.
Now having a football game means Polson will have a proper homecoming, which was important to Benn. His players had the chance for that, and he wanted Polson to have that opportunity as well.
“It’s huge for our seniors,” Glinsmann said. “We don’t have a lot, but the seniors we do have, have stuck it out here and are a big part of the program. They’re going to leave their legacy here as great men of character and great teammates, guys who love Polson football. It’s great to be able to send those guys out with as many home games as possible.”
It'll be the second time the Vikings have faced a Class A foe this year, losing to Lewistown in overtime earlier this season. While it hasn't been very long since Bigfork has played a Class A team, it has been 12 years since they have played their neighbors down the lake.
Bigfork moved to Class A in 1996 and then dropped back down to Class B ahead of the fall of 2009. The last Polson-Bigfork game was played Oct. 3, 2008, a 48-13 win by the Pirates.
While the quick prep period will shave down pre-game preparations to the bare minimum, the two teams swapped tape, with Bigfork getting tape of the Polson-Libby game and the Vikings sending off their games against Florence and Loyola Sacred Heart.
The two teams differ quite a bit, with Polson possessing a very impressive passing offense while the Vikings will be content on running the ball for 90% of their plays.
At Thursday’s practice, Polson’s offense focused on what it’s going to do regardless of the opponent’s defense. The challenge was for their defense to learn about recognizing Polson’s formations in its intricate run game, learning enough of the basics so there’s no paralysis by analysis.
On Friday, the Pirates will hold their regular noon meeting about the game and add an additional walkthrough of about 15-20 minutes for some extra preparation.
“They’re a great running team,” Glinsmann said. “Coach Benn’s son is their running back, and they do a great job of featuring him in their fly sweep, wing-T offense. Hopefully we haven’t bitten off more than we can chew. They have an explosive offense that can control the game.”
He added: “They’re a worthy opponent, Class B or not. I think it’s great for the kids to be able to have a game and keep as close to the schedule as possible.”
Around the area
In the Class AA ranks, Missoula Hellgate and No. 1 Missoula Sentinel will face off at Washington-Grizzly Stadium while Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital will play at MCPS Stadium.
Hellgate got a state-record 348 receiving yards from sophomore wideout Leo Filardi against Kalispell Glacier last Thursday in a 50-38 shootout loss. Meanwhile, Sentinel and Big Sky are coming off a crosstown game, with the Spartans clamping down in the second half for a 42-7 win.
Sentinel led only 14-0 at the half, and the Eagles had several chances to pull closer in the first half before an early third-quarter burst from the Spartans put the game out of reach for Big Sky.
Eagles head coach Matt Johnson has seen improvement over the last few weeks and saw some good things out of the game against Sentinel.
"I really think our kids understand, and we've talked about this earlier in the season, but we try to keep reminding them it's never a one-game scenario, you've got to see the bigger picture even though we're focused on one game at a time," Johnson said. "The team in front of us understands it's a bigger picture to it too, and all along we've got to learn and grow through the process.
After tough matchups with No. 1 Sentinel, No. 3 Helena High and No. 4 Kalispell Glacier, the Eagles have a chance to make up some ground in the standings. The top six Western AA football teams will make the playoffs, and after Helena (4-0), Sentinel (4-0) and Glacier (4-0), there will be jockeying for the final three spots.
Butte, Big Sky, Hellgate and Capital are all currently 1-3. The Eagles play the Bruins, the Bulldogs and then winless Kalispell Flathead to end the season. Helena and Glacier play on Friday.
A return trip to the playoffs is most certainly a possibility, especially with senior quarterback Colter Janacaro beginning to play the game at a higher level. This is Janacaro's first full season at signal caller.
"I think they're excited, they understand what's ahead of them ... and I feel like we're well prepared," Johnson said. "We had a pretty dang good week of practice."
In other games of local interest, No. 4 Dillon takes on Libby in a battle of one-loss teams fighting for playoff positioning. Frenchtown will travel to Ronan. Clark Fork and Arlee face off. Whitefish is at undefeated No. 1 Hamilton. Undefeated No. 3 Thompson Falls will travel to Troy. Sheridan, which moved up to 8-Man this year, will travel to Flint Creek. Victor and Charlo will face off as well.
