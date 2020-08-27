MISSOULA — It'll be the start of a new era on Friday night as Corvallis head football coach Doug South gets his team ready to take on Stevensville.
South moved to Montana in June from South Dakota and hit the ground running with the Blue Devils. He says he will have 16 seniors this year and fairly good numbers overall, which is exciting for him.
Corvallis is coming off a year in which it finished 3-6, but ended the season on a good note, winning its final two games. Friday's matchup with Stevensville is a rematch of the 2019 opener, which the Blue Devils won 14-13.
"Being senior-heavy is always a good thing, guys that have played last year," South said. "Feel good about that too."
The Western A — and old Southwest A — is always tough and this season will likely be little different from previous ones in that aspect. A win in the season-opener for either team will go far in what will be a strange season.
But South is used to challenges. He started off and grew up in California, where he coached Silver Valley High School from 1989-1996 and then Lucerne Valley High School. He's also previously spent time as a teacher and a coach in Valier and Scobey.
South earned his master's degree in education from the University of Idaho and knows the area fairly well. There were opportunities to coach college and pro football, but that type of coaching did not appeal to South.
"I just didn't like the people I was around and it's a little different," South said. "The college coaches and pro coaches are a little different kind of people. So I'm here in Corvallis and I'd like to finish up my career here. That's the plan."
Quarterback Bryce Mayne has impressed South and he expects him to fit well into his spread offense. The Blue Devils also have a talented group of wideouts and a line that has some veterans.
Elsewhere in the Western A, Libby will host Whitefish while Browning and Ronan face off. Polson is at Columbia Falls and Frenchtown hosts Dillon. Butte Central forfeited its game to Hamilton.
Hamilton and Corvallis will face off in the second week of the season.
In the Class B ranks, Florence is set to play Cut Bank on Friday at 7 p.m. and head coach Pat Duchien is ready to go.
Cut Bank head coach Dylan Johnston and Duchien are good friends, so they decided on a little agreement.
"We kind of made of a little bit of a gentleman's agreement to not necessarily focus on film this week," Duchien said. "We talked and we said, OK, here's our bases that we're going to see and we're going to try and force our coaching staffs, him and I included, to adjust on the fly a bit for the first game and see where we're at."
Florence will be breaking in a new starting quarterback — Duchien's son Pat Jr. — as well as several other pieces off a team that finished 7-3 a season ago and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
He's excited about the group of slot receivers and tight ends he has and expects to throw the ball a little bit better than they have in the past. Florence has had a fairly young team each of the past two years and Duchien is excited about what his team will have the chance to do.
There's also a few more linemen on the team as well and the coach expects to have more rotation along his offensive and defensive fronts.
In any case, he's expecting Cut Bank to test the Falcons in a variety of ways.
"I think tomorrow night it's going to come down to who wants to be more physical in the game and who will be able to adjust in-game accordingly to be able to come out on top," Duchien said.
Other area games of interest will have Conrad taking on a new-look Deer Lodge team, Thompson Falls at St. Ignatius and Bigfork traveling to Townsend. Arlee will also head to Troy for new head coach Quinn Huisman's first game as the Warriors' new head coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.