BILLINGS — Two 3-0 football teams, ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in Class AA, will come out of their locker rooms Friday night expecting the boisterous praise of their fans and student sections.
That’s how it usually is when Billings Senior and Billings West knock helmets. This year, though, games have had an air of tranquility about them as spectators inside Daylis Stadium have been limited to two tickets per participant, and student sections have been left to peer through the chain link fence separating Pioneer Park and the north end zone at Wendy's Field due to COVID-19 protocols.
While restrictions on student sections were eased somewhat earlier this week — Billings Public Schools decided to allow up to 200 students per school into football games and 50 students per school into gyms for volleyball with masks and social distancing required — the cacophony still might not reach the crescendos of other seasons.
Though the energy from the stands might be lowered with no general public admission, the level on the field won’t be. This is still … Senior vs. West.
“I’ve been a part of a lot of games and this one the atmosphere is pretty unbeatable,” West coach Rob Stanton said. “Sometimes you can feel it walking out onto the field. As a coach or a player after you warm up and you do your last preparation in the locker room and you walk out, it’s just a different feel. That’ll be the hard part that we’ll miss, but when it’s time to go it’s West-Senior and it’s going to be fun.”
It sure should be.
The second-ranked Broncs are led by quarterback Junior Bergen, previously an all-state receiver who has tallied 505 combined rushing and passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Jacob Miller has rushed for 443 yards on a 6.9 yards-per-carry average and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Isaiah Claunch has stepped into the void left at West by graduated all-stater Josh Erbacher and kept the fourth-ranked Golden Bears’ offense rolling. Claunch has completed 65% of his passes for 703 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception.
Meanwhile, the defenses on both sides have held up their ends. West has given up just seven points. Senior has allowed 44, but 21 of those came after the Broncs were already leading Belgrade 42-0 in last week’s 59-21 win.
Stanton and Senior coach Chris Murdock were contacted this week by The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com to seek observations about their own teams and their opponents, and here is some of what they said:
In watching film of your opponent, what’s the most impressive thing you’ve seen?
Murdock: “How fast they are. Their speed definitely jumps out, both offensively and defensively. They play really fast. Obviously, part of that goes toward the athletes that they have, but that’s good coaching, too. To be able to get kids to play fast, that’s a credit to their kids and their coaching staff.”
Stanton: “We’ve seen Junior Bergen all summer long and the last couple years at wide receiver and now he’s at quarterback. Matt Hollowell, our defensive coordinator, that’s one thing he talks about is how hard it is to prepare for a quarterback like him. You have so many different options and weapons because of him there. He’s not just a running quarterback, he can also throw.”
What’s a hidden strength of your opponent, something that might only catch a coach’s eye?
Murdock: “How all 11 guys play to the whistle. All 11 guys, even if they don’t have the ball, they’re blocking to the whistle or they’re always finishing plays.”
Stanton: “Their linebacker corps is really good. I think they’re exceptional. They’re young, they play hard, they’re physical, they’re well-coached at the linebacker spot. I have a high amount of respect for that crew. I think they’re really good.”
What are you most confident with in regards to your team?
Murdock: “How they play with each other. This is a tight group, especially stemming from our seniors. They’re a very calm and confident group that works well together. They don’t really get fazed easily. Our seniors lead the way and everybody else feeds off of that.”
Stanton: “I think our defensive line is where we have a lot of confidence. We have a lot of depth at that spot. We have some guys on the sideline we consider to be starters and they’re rotating in. Led by Paul Brott, who at the tail end of last year kind of started to grow up a little bit, his body, his love of football. That’s a pretty big strength of our team is the defensive line. We have some kids who are not only good athletes but are smart. We can throw a lot of things at them schematically and they pick it up very well.”
West leads the series 38-24-1 and has won the past two meetings. In recent years, the games haven't been all that close: the last time the game came down to one score was in 2013 when Senior won 14-6.
The culmination of Friday’s game leaves the Broncs and Bears with three games remaining in the regular season, so other than a loss of bragging rights, a defeat can be overcome.
Still, this is one game neither side wants to lose. No matter how many people see it.
“Obviously, the preference would be for the stadium to be packed, but once we kick off it’s not going to be anything that effects the game or the outcome,” Murdock said. “We definitely would rather have it be packed, but at the same time you’re playing your rival, so that’s not going to make a difference.”
Here's a quick look at games involving other area teams:
Glendive (1-2) at Billings Central (3-0, No. 3 in Class A), 7 p.m., Lockwood High School: The Rams upset No. 3 Laurel 28-14 last week as QB Marcus Wittman accounted for four touchdowns to move up in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings. Glendive staged a rally in the final minutes of last week’s 31-26 loss to Sidney, wiping out a 31-14 deficit but ultimately coming up short.
Laurel (2-1, No. 5) at Hardin (0-3), 7 p.m.: The Locomotives, last year’s Class A runner-up, look to get back on the winning track after the loss to Billings Central dropped them two spots in the poll.
Manhattan (4-0, No. 2 in Class B) at Columbus (3-1, No. 6), 7 p.m.: Manhattan opened the season with a 35-29 win at now-No. 4 Florence-Carlton. The Tigers have won their last three games by a combined score of 141-7. Columbus followed up a 20-18 loss to Jefferson three weeks ago with a 48-6 win at Three Forks and a 48-2 victory over Anaconda.
Baker (1-2) at Huntley Project (2-1, No. 10 in Class B), 7 p.m: Back-to-back wins, including last week’s 33-27 win over previously ranked Red Lodge, have vaulted the Red Devils into the rankings.
Roundup (2-2) at Shepherd (1-2), 7 p.m.: Roundup is looking to play in its first tight game. In two wins, the Panthers have outscored their opponents 112-20. In their two losses, the opponents have outscored the Panthers 92-12.
Westby-Grenora (5-0, No. 5 in 8-Man) at Fairview (3-1, No. 7), 7 p.m.: Westby-Grenora moved up from 6-Man to 8-Man this season and has hardly been challenged. After a season-opening 28-22 win over Scobey (now No. 6 in the 406mtsports.com 8-Man rankings), the Thunder have won every game by at least 26 points. A 14-game winning streak for defending state champion Fairview ended last week, when Scobey prevailed 36-6.
Bridger (1-1) at Broadview-Lavina (2-1 No. 6 in 6-Man), 7 p.m.: Broadview-Lavina finally gave up its first points in a 50-30 loss at No. 3 Shields Valley last week. Bridger, coming off a forfeit win, put up a good fight against Shields Valley three weeks ago (a 36-12 loss) so this could be another test for the ground-dominant Pirates.
