MISSOULA — Hamilton is ready to get the football season going.
When the Broncs open their season on Friday at Corvallis, it will be something of a sigh of relief. With uncertainty a constant theme of the season — Hamilton’s opening game against Butte Central was canceled — the Broncs will be happy to take the field.
“I think they’re just ready to play. I think we’re tired, you know we started on Aug. 14 and now it’s Sept. 3 and we haven’t played anyone yet but ourselves,” Broncs head coach Bryce Carver said on Thursday afternoon. “I think they’re just tired of going at each other. They’re ready to go and itching to play.”
Having lost quite a bit off last year’s roster, the game against the Blue Devils will be a good test. Tyson Rostad will move over from wide receiver to quarterback and he’ll have weapons around him in wideout Jaiden Klemundt and running back Ben Tack.
Corvallis is coming off a 19-7 road win over Stevensville in its opener and was strong on defense in its opener, forcing several turnovers. Hamilton has been pretty good at keeping possession of the ball during its strong run of success over the past couple years and that will be a key to watch against the Blue Devils.
“There’s going to be some growing pains probably early on, simply just because we have some guys that haven’t played a lot who will be getting some time finally,” Carver said. “We do need to take care of the ball. If they get it, they can take their time and work their way down the field.”
Corvallis is led by senior quarterback Bryce Mayn and he has several good weapons. Wide receiver Mace Marshall was strong in the opener and Seth Stoker is another name to watch on that end.
Elsewhere in Class A, Ronan will travel to Columbia Falls while Whitefish is at Polson. The Wildcats and Pirates played each other last week in a game that was full of offensive fireworks. Stevensville also travels to Dillon as the Western A again appears to be loaded.
“It’s going to be a battle every game,” Carver said.
In the Class B ranks, Loyola Sacred Heart will also suit up for its opener, traveling to Fairfield. The Eagles made it to the state semifinals a season ago, falling to Manhattan 25-19.
Fairfield will be under new management as legendary head coach Les Meyer took an administrative position at Frenchtown. The Eagles likely will still be tough and return a few key pieces off that team.
As for preparing for a team like that, Loyola has just gone back to its basics.
Loyola head coach Todd Hughes has a young team and said his numbers are a bit down. The team plays a very tough schedule its first five weeks, though running the gauntlet could very well pay off down the line.
“I told my kids last night, we’re gonna do what we do offensively and do what we do defensively,” Hughes said. “We’re just gonna go play football.”
Other games of local interest this weekend in the Class B ranks will be a big showdown between Manhattan and Florence, Cut Bank traveling to Bigfork and Eureka playing its first game in Montana this season against Townsend.
St. Ignatius and Flint Creek will play in what should be one of the best 8-man games this week. Thompson Falls and Clark Fork will also face off in what’s rapidly becoming a loaded Western 8-Man conference.
“In the west it almost feels like every game is a statement game,” Clark Fork head coach Jeff Schultz said. “We played a heckuva game against Thompson Falls last year. They’re talented and well-coached, and it should be fun.”
Troy will travel to Plains after falling to Arlee last week. The Horsemen’s first game of the year against Flint Creek was canceled after a positive COVID-19 test. Charlo will head to Arlee for a game against the Warriors. At the 6-man level, Big Sandy will be at Hot Springs in an early test for the Savage Heat. St. Regis plays Wallace, Idaho.
