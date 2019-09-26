BILLINGS — The Red Lodge football team earned three total wins over the past three seasons. The Rams have already surpassed that mark through four games this fall.
Resurgent Red Lodge (4-0) will face its toughest opponent this season on the road Friday. The Rams, who are No. 4 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, will take on No. 6 Huntley Project (3-1) in what will likely determine the Eastern B champion.
Despite the recent losing seasons, Red Lodge coach John Fitzgerald did not classify this season as an unmitigated success.
“We’re on the path to success,” Fitzgerald said. “The kids have high expectations this year.”
A 4-0 start can only impress Fitzgerald so much. His Rams won three straight conference championships from 2011 to 2013 and reached the Class B state quarterfinals twice.
Fitzgerald was Red Lodge’s head coach from 2004 to 2013. He took three years off after becoming Red Lodge’s superintendent, and he’s in his second stint as head coach.
The Rams were young and thin three seasons ago, Fitzgerald said. Their roster has grown since, and it is populated by key upperclassmen such as senior running back/linebacker Finnegan Davis, senior lineman Presten Ehrlich, senior wide receiver/defensive back Braden Tomlin and junior tight end/defensive end Elijah Reynolds.
“They went through some tough times as freshmen and sophomores, but it built some resilience in them,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re a really tight group right now.”
The Rams’ 21-20 win over Columbus on Sept. 6 is evidence that their schedule hasn’t been an entire walk through cake. But Project is a different beast. The Red Devils have won three state titles and have been a perennial playoff team this decade. Their one loss this season was to Missoula Loyola, the No. 5-ranked Class B team and last year’s state runner-up.
“They get after it physically on both sides of the ball, and they have a great tradition,” Fitzgerald said.
Project’s success has continued despite losing all-state player Asher Croy and head coach Guy Croy, Asher’s father, to Bozeman. Former Red Devils coach Jay Santy replaced Guy Croy and inherited a talent-rich roster, led by lineman Journey Grimsrud, a Montana commit.
Asher Croy has been replaced by seniors Chris Kistler (242 yards on 32 carries) and Austin Aman, as well as juniors Ashton Christman (164 on 42) and Hunter Dare (134 on 10). Senior Rylan DeVries has been a dual threat at quarterback (20 for 26, 262 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions; 127 yards and five TDs on 27 rushes).
Santy understands the stakes of Friday’s game. And even though Red Lodge has not approached Project’s success in recent years, the year’s Rams have impressed Santy in every phase of the game, from speed to size to coaching.
“When I took the job, I really didn’t know much about the teams in our conference, and everybody said Red Lodge would be the team to beat,” he said. “This is an important game.”
Belgrade (0-3) at Billings Senior (1-3), 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium: Belgrade has been a tough out in its first season in AA. Butte handled the Panthers easily in the season opener, but Belgrade trailed No. 5 Helena just 10-0 at halftime of a 19-0 loss and fell to Great Falls CMR in overtime. The Panthers have had a week off to prepare for Senior, which picked up its first win last week at Great Falls. After scoring 30 points in their first game, the Broncs scored 43 in their next three, so the offense is looking to get back on track.
Billings Skyview (0-4) at Great Falls CMR (1-3), 7 p.m.: Great Falls CMR kept top-ranked Billings West under wraps for most of the first half last week before the wheels fell off for the Rustlers. What was a 7-7 tie late in the half ended up a 38-7 loss. Skyview is searching for any sign of momentum. The Falcons haven’t scored a touchdown in 11 quarters.
Billings Central (3-0) at Hardin (1-3), 7 p.m.: Billings Central took over the top spot in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings after Dillon knocked off previous No. 1 Hamilton last week. The Rams defense has certainly done its part. Billings Central is coming off two consecutive shutouts (Glendive and Sidney) and hasn’t given up a point in 10 quarters. Hardin had last week off, getting a bye and forfeit victory over Livingston.
Malta (3-0) at Shepherd (1-2), 7 p.m.: Shepherd will face its second top-10 Class B team in three weeks after losing in overtime to No. 6 Huntley Project two weeks ago. Shepherd rolled up 45 points last week against Poplar as Jay Johnson scored three touchdowns and Colter Zink two to get first-year coach Chris Dixon his first career victory. No. 10 Malta will be a different test altogether. Malta has broken 50 points each game, and Tanner Smith and Rex Williamson have scored seven and six rushing touchdowns, respectively, this season.
