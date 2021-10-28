MISSOULA — The Missoula Big Sky Eagles don’t mind being the underdog.
In fact, the sixth-seed out of the west who snuck into the postseason off the heels of a win over Kalispell Flathead last week embraces it. The Eagles want that chance to prove doubters wrong and, potentially, shock a team or two.
"Love that role," Eagles head coach Matt Johnson said. "We want to be the one that maybe gets overlooked or is off people's radar. Be the one who is going to be scrappy. .. We got nothing to lose."
Big Sky has been an underdog for a little while now, with zero playoff wins since the team beat Billings Skyview in 2014. The one time the Eagles weren’t the low seed was when they fell to in-town foe Missoula Sentinel in a six-over-two seed upset.
The Eagles missed the postseason the year after the upset, and have since made three appearances in a row — all as one of the lower seeds out of the Western AA.
The Eagles look to Great Falls High, the No. 3 seed out of the Eastern AA, for this year’s upset bid. Friday’s game will be the backend of the first-ever prep football doubleheader at Memorial Stadium in its 91 years of existence with Helena Capital and Great Falls CMR getting the day rolling first, then Big Sky and Great Falls High kicking off about 7 p.m.
To secure the upset, or have a chance at it, Johnson highlighted a key thing: stop Bison quarterback Reed Harris from making plays with his legs, specifically by extending plays in a similar way that Griz commits and star QBs in the Western AA, Zac Crews (Sentinel) and Kaden Huot (Helena High), have done.
"What I see most consistently that is hard, is when their quarterback goes back to pass and it isn't a planned run and he takes off," Johnson said. "He took second in the 100 last year as a sophomore. ... You see that across the state between him, Huot and Crews. Those guys are good enough, that if something breaks down they can expose you for it."
"That's the bigger challenge: being able to contain him in those situations."
Harris doesn’t have the same gaudy numbers as the Griz commits, but he still is a threat. The junior has rushed for 475 yards and four scores and has thrown for 1,364 yards and 11 TDs but has tossed seven interceptions. Ryan Krahe flanks Harris in the backfield with a team-high 770 rushing yards and three scores.
The Bison ended the season on a five-game win streak, beating Bozeman Gallatin, Belgrade, Billings Skyview, Billings Senior and CMR. Big Sky meanwhile has gone 2-2 over the last four with a win over Missoula Hellgate, back-to-back losses to Sentinel and Helena, and last week’s win over Flathead.
First round schedule
Here is a breakdown of the early postseason schedules for teams around western Montana:
AA: Top-seeded Missoula Sentinel gets a bye and will face the fourth-highest remaining seed next week after the first round.
A: No. 4 Columbia Falls hosts No. 5 Miles City Saturday at 1 p.m. and No. 3 Whitefish hosts No. 6 Frenchtown Saturday at 3 p.m. No. 1 Hamilton and No. 2 Polson received byes and will face the third-highest and the-highest seeds left after the first round.
B: No. 1 Florence-Carlton hosts No. 4 Cut Bank Saturday at 1 p.m., No. 2 Eureka hosts No. 3 Fairfield Saturday at 1p.m. and No. 3 Bigfork travels to No. 2 Glasgow for a 1 p.m tilt on Saturday.
8-Man: No. 1 Thompson Falls hosts No. 5 Circle Saturday at 1 p.m, No. 2 Drummond-Philipsburg hosts No. 3 Sheridan Saturday at 1 p.m., No. 3 St. Ingatius travels to No. 2 Joilet Saturday at noon and No. 4 Alberton-Superior will head to No. 1 Park City for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.
6-Man: No. 2 Missoula Valley Christian hosts No. 2 Big Sandy Saturday at 6 p.m. and No. 3 Hot Springs will be on the road at No. 1 Froid-Lake for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.
