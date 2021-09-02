MISSOULA — When a defense allows just one score from an opposing offense, usually the odds of winning are pretty high.
But when a team's offense struggles to score in the red zone and commits untimely turnovers — one of which results in a pick-six and the other leading directly to a 15-yard touchdown pass on the opposing offenses' first possession of the season — the chances at a win drop.
That just about sums up Missoula Big Sky's 13-3 loss at Bozeman Gallatin last week. The Eagles' defense played well, to the point where coach Matt Johnson didn't have much critical to say about that unit when talking about the game during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
Big Sky held Gallatin quarterback Braeden Mikkelson to 9-of-18 passing for 55 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He had a QB rating of 51.9.
On the ground, Gallatin rushed for 80 yards with an average of 3.5 yards per carry. The offense totaled seven first downs to Big Sky's 19. Just looking at the stats you'd think Eagles won. But as Johnson noted, Big Sky's offense struggled to back up the defense, with turnovers and missed field goals.
The two scores that Gallatin put on the board were caused directly by Big Sky turnovers.
"Besides that, they couldn't do anything," Johnson said, alluding to Gallatin's two scores.
Big Sky had four drives that ended inside the Gallatin 20, but it failed to score when given the chances in the red zone.
"We've got to get our offense to be more productive, more consistent and take care of the ball a little more," Johnson said, adding his team was a few missed chances from a totally different outcome.
Caleb Hren brings a different style at QB for Big Sky compared to last season. The Eagles still roll with a Wing-T-inspired offense that might lean more toward a zone offense. But Hren isn't the runner that Colter Janacaro (current UM running back) was when he played essentially as a full-time wildcat QB for Big Sky in 2020.
So Johnson changed his offense to fit his talent. He doesn't ask Hren to run like a true dual-threat option, instead relying on Hren's football IQ to make the proper reads.
"He's not the most athletic kid; he's not the biggest or strongest but he is really smart," Johnson said. "He knows, basically, where everybody should be on every play. He's kinda the chief and commander.
"All the kids know how much work he put in and they respect that. But his rookie-ness showed last week. ... A couple times he got over excited so we just need him to get calmed down a little bit. I think he will settle in and find his groove with our senior receivers."
The scoring that Big Sky did get came off the leg of first-year starting kicker Bridger Wierson, who knocked in a 41-yarder. He missed tries from 45 and 42, but showed potential with his leg strength.
This week the Eagles (0-1) will take on Billings Skyview (1-0), which beat Kalispell Flathead, 34-7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Missoula County Stadium, Friday night. If Big Sky's defense can replicate its performance from last week, and the offense takes better care of the ball, Big Sky has a chance against a tough Skyview team.
Elsewhere for teams in Missoula proper, starting in Class AA, the No. 1 Missoula Sentinel Spartans (1-0) are fresh off a thrilling win over No. 2 Billings West (0-1) and aim for more success against Bozeman High (0-1), which fell to Helena Capital in Week One in Bozeman. Missoula Hellgate (0-1) will look to bounce back from a 37-35, heartbreaking loss to Great Falls CMR when the Knights face Belgrade (0-1) on the road.
For the smaller schools, Missoula Loyola (1-0) will get No. 3 Fairfield (0-0) on the road. Valley Christian (0-1) will play on the big stage at Washington-Grizzly Stadium against Geraldine-Highwood (1-0). It will be the first time that Valley Christian has played a game in Missoula proper and the first time a 6-Man high school football game has been played in the city.
Around the area
Other notable games for teams around western Montana include Class A No. 1 Hamilton (1-0) at Dillon (0-1) in a divisional clash; Frenchtown (1-0) will head up to No. 5 Whitefish (1-0) for a big early season test for the Broncs; in the AA, No. 4 Kalispell Glacier (1-0) will face Great Falls CMR (1-0) on the road; Kalispell Flathead (0-1) draws Bozeman Gallatin (1-0) at home; Class B No. 2 Florence (0-0) opens its season against No. 1 Manhattan (0-0) on the road.
