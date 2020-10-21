MISSOULA — In a Thursday night showdown, Missoula Big Sky will host winless Kalispell Flathead in a game with postseason implications.
If the Eagles win, they're in the playoffs. They're 1-5, and their victory came against Missoula Hellgate, so they would win the head-to head tiebreaker if they win and the Knights, also 1-5, top Butte (3-3) at home Friday. If Big Sky loses, and Hellgate wins, then the Knights get the sixth and final playoff spot because they have a better record.
If Big Sky and Hellgate both lose, the former meaning Flathead (0-6) wins, then there would be a three-way tie between 1-6 teams. In that scenario, the head-to-head tiebreaker is canceled out because Big Sky has a win over Hellgate, which has a win over Flathead, which would have a win over Big Sky. The next tiebreaker is point differential, which favors Big Sky at the moment.
“I mean, I guess when we look at it, it’s a must win,” Big Sky head coach Matt Johnson said of trying to make the 12-team Class AA postseason. “Our kids are ready, we’ve gotten better each week and for us, it’s just finish, working on finishing this game off.”
Last week against the Bulldogs, the Eagles has their chances to solidify a hold on the final Western AA playoff spot. But their lead slipped away, and Butte was able to pile up points in the second half along the way to a 51-33 win.
Johnson has seen his offensive and defensive lines take steps forward over the past few games, and he knows there is potential to put together another full game. In Big Sky’s opener against Hellgate, the Eagles did that, and they know it’s possible to finish out the season strong.
“We have to take our successes and positives and move forward with them, you have to get up the next day and go to work,” Johnson said. “You can’t just sit there and dwell on it. You take those and move forward, and this week, even though it’s a short practice week, we took a couple steps forward again.”
Elsewhere in the Class AA ranks, top-ranked Missoula Sentinel will travel to one-loss Kalispell Glacier to play for the Western AA title.
There’s only been a Western AA football conference for two years, with Butte winning last season during a transitory year. Now with both Eastern and Western AA at eight teams, the league has been fully realized — for now.
“Our theme this week is about finishing, finishing out the regular season and then having momentum going into the playoffs,” Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver said. “The first Western AA conference title is on the line. It’s the first year we’ve had that, so it’s a goal of ours.”
Glacier will represent a tough matchup, especially with bell cow running back Jake Rendina leading the way. The junior has 172 carries for 1,110 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns in just six games this season and has averaged 185 yards on the ground per game.
Defensively, the Wolfpack are no slouch either and have forced 10 turnovers and piled up 11.5 sacks this season.
“We have a ton of respect for that program that (head coach Grady) Bennett has established there over the years,” Oliver said. “It just seems like every time we play them, it turns into a dog fight.”
Playoff football in Hot Springs
When Hot Springs hosts Bridger in a first-round matchup between the two Class C 6-Man teams, it'll be just the fifth game Hot Springs has played this season.
The pandemic has thrown 6-Man football into more of a lurch than any other Montana classification — scheduling, at least — as non-conference games were canceled. Between a long trip to Gardiner on Sept. 12 to a home date against Noxon on Oct. 8, they didn't play a game.
They then played the Red Devils and White Sulphur Springs in a three-day period before another 14-day layoff that will end when they play the Scouts on Saturday.
“It’s a tough thing too because you’re trying to keep your squad motivated and keeping them moving and excited for practice and things,” Hot Springs head coach Jim Lawson said. “So that has definitely has been tough, we have had some weeks where a practice here or there wasn’t so good.
“So you really just have to get refocused.”
Led by quarterback Jack McAllister and do-everything junior Kyle Lawson, there should be a good chance for Hot Springs to make waves in the playoffs. The Savage Heat fell in the first round a year ago, and they have no want to repeat their short run.
A good Bridger football team stands in the way, and the Scouts' lone loss of the season is to undefeated Shields Valley. Bridger has won its last three contests by a combined 176-25.
“I think we have to play good defense and take care of the football,” Lawson said. “Those are the keys this week.”
In other western Montana games, Libby travels to Frenchtown while Polson is at Hamilton. Dillon is at Whitefish, and Corvallis travels to Ronan. Darby is at Arlee, and St. Ignatius is at Mission. Bigfork and Eureka face off while Seeley Swan is at Plains, and Clark Fork and Troy will play.
