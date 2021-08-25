MISSOULA — Possibly one of the biggest games of the high school football season is happening right off the bat in Week 1 between Missoula Sentinel and Billings West.
It’s a rematch of the 2020 Class AA state title game and possibly a preview of what is to come at the end of the 2021 season — if Sentinel gets through what could be a loaded Western AA schedule.
"I think everybody externally in both programs makes it about a rematch, but for us, it's a new season, it's game one," Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver said. "We know that regardless of outcome, we got eight more games to play. It's just going through that typical normal process and getting better each week. Obviously, we want to play well, but it is game one in high school football, so that can bring about some unique scenarios."
To add to the excitement, the game between the Golden Bears and Spartans, who coaches picked one and two in the league before the season, will be at Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. Sentinel, of course, lost a literal coin flip and didn’t host the title game despite being the dominant team in the regular season.
Sentinel took the 2020 title, 24-15, over West in Billings to cap off a 10-0 season and break a 48-year title drought and complete the school’s first-ever perfect season in 57 years. The Spartans trailed 9-7 before former quarterback Dayton Bay and Zac Crews orchestrated an 11-play, 65-yard drive that gave them a 14-9 lead, which they never looked back from.
Crews finished with five catches, 73 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, all while playing with a chipped tooth and a bloody lip that he sustained early in the game. At the time, Crews couldn’t even feel it given the adrenaline pumping, he told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com after the win.
“I’m probably going to feel it when we get back to the hotel,” Crews said postgame.
West has four players who are ranked on 247Sports' recruiting database — including 3-star recruits Caden Dowler, the second-ranked player, and Taco Dowler, who has an offer from Montana and is ranked third — and returns 11 All-State players from last season’s squad. Sentinel, the defending champ, has its own star talent with one player ranked on 247Sports, Zac Crews who is a Montana Griz defensive line commit, and returns six All-State players.
West returns 71% of its scoring from last season, including 10 starters on offense and four on defense. Sentinel, meanwhile, has some more slots to fill with four returners on offense, five on defense and just 23% of last season’s total points. In all, Sentinel is replacing 14 players who combined for 22 All-State honors and six players who are now at Division I colleges.
"I love these guys," Oliver said of his current team. "They bring great energy every day at practice. I have been really pleased with the development of the kids who were the scout team on that championship run, and that has paid off with huge dividends, and they are competitors who enjoy playing with each other. Any time you get that with the great leadership we have, it is a recipe for a special season."
A big question does remain: who will get the snaps at quarterback for the defending champs? Well, we have an answer for that one.
Oliver said Crews will start at quarterback, a position he played as an underclassman at the varsity level for a handful of snaps but transitioned to tight end and defensive end because of the talent ahead of him.
Sentinel used a two-QB system last season between Bay and Camden Sirmon, who nearly split passing attempts 50-50. Crews had been in competition with junior JJ Dolan and sophomore Riley Allen for the starting gig. The others could still see some snaps at QB, and Crews will play defense due to his importance on that side of the ball.
"Zac will be our guy," Oliver said. "That doesn't mean JJ or Riley won't have packages, but Zac is the starter. He's earned it with great leadership. ... He's gonna be our featured guy. ... He's a tough guy to keep off the field, so Zac will get plenty of snaps on defense as well. Any guy that plays both sides of the ball, you have to be careful, so that is just not Zac, that is everybody. You worry about a long season with every position, but Zac has put the work in to play snaps at both sides of the ball, so we are confident that he can handle it."
Defensive end happens to be the spot the Griz recruited him for, so he will play Friday's game in his future college home, just on both sides of the ball.
Just under a year after he caught touchdown passes in the title game against West, Crews will get the shot at tossing some TDs against West.
"He's played it in big moments," Oliver said. " ... Zac is a competitor. He wants the ball in his hands, and I think he is ready to go."
Elsewhere in the Western AA, Missoula Hellgate, despite going 1-6 a year ago, returns All-State wide outs Ian Finch and Leo Filardi and could be dangerous despite the recent struggles and a new face at QB. The Knights open against Great Falls CMR, which went 2-6 in 2020, Friday in Missoula.
Missoula Big Sky, which went 2-6 last year, opens the new season at Bozeman Gallatin, which went 1-6 in its first season of existence in 2020. Big Sky returns All-State linebacker Kolby Jensen and budding wide outs Tre Reed and Louis Sanders, but like their crosstown counterparts, they need to find a new QB.
In the smaller school ranks, starting in the Western B, Missoula Loyola gets the year kicked off against Cut Bank on the road. Loyola has been rebuilding since its 11-2, Class B state-runner up season in 2018, with a 5-5 mark in 2019 and a 2-5 year last season. Over in 6-Man, Missoula Valley Christian will face Custer-Hysham-Melstone on the road.
Around the area
Other notable openers for teams around the west include Class A Hamilton, a favorite in the Class A with Griz commit Tyson Rostad, versus Corvallis and Browning at Frenchtown. Kalispell Glacier, a potential contender in the Western AA, gets going against Belgrade at home.
