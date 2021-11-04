MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans turned to the ancient Greeks for inspiration heading into the 2021 season, and it has fit well with the defending Class AA champs.
The Spartans went with “Shields Up” as one of their mottos for their title-defense season and, after an undefeated regular season at 8-0, the shields haven’t moved an inch in that sense. Aside from the literal definition, the Spartans' shield is more than a symbol of defense and protection for the Spartans. It’s been about unity.
That unity is needed, especially when teams, each week, each time out on the field, are going to give Sentinel their best shot.
"We recognize that people are going to give us their best game every week," head coach Dane Oliver said. "That was a change for us as a program and I couldn't be more pleased with our ability to just be united. Really this group has been a great group at practice and they understand that connection between game performance and how you practice. ... It goes back to the leadership we have. You look at Zac Crews, Chase Williams, they set the tone for everybody."
Unity has been the overall theme of the Spartans over the years and it just so happens the last three since 2019 have been the best stretch the program has had in terms of winning.
The Spartans were a contender in 2019, but fell to eventual champ Bozeman in the semifinals. Then came 2020, when the Spartans snapped a 48-year title drought to bring home the hardware to the Garden City.
Some would think there is added pressure for a team and coaching staff that ended a near half-century drought title; plus, the Spartans have won 18 straight games, failing to lose since that loss to Bozeman.
But that isn’t how Oliver sees it heading into this week’s playoff opener against Great Falls High.
He enjoys the moment, and hopes his players and coaches do the same. For himself, he compartmentalizes and handles everything day to day — due to self preservation he said — so while it can be stressful, he enjoys it all at the end of the day.
He runs towards difficult situations as well and wants to live out the message he sends to his players.
"It's a good problem to have," Oliver said. "This is my 15th year coaching and you want to be in these positions. You don't want to shy away from them. ... Can it be stressful? Absolutely. ... I feel good about the work we have done as a coaching staff to prepare these kids. I feel good about the work the kids have done."
Oliver admitted this year's version of the Spartans, compared to last season, has had to battle more often in tough environments — namely at Naranche against Butte High, the opener against Billings West and the close call at home against Kalispell Glacier. Even on the road at Helena High despite the double-digit win was a battle.
"Now that we got that experience with the underclassmen it's become really a competitive environment," he said.
Sentinel ended the regular season with a 261-74 point differential with just two games — West and Glacier — decided by single digits. Aside from those two close calls, both of which happened to be in the Garden City, the Spartans’ next-closest game was a 28-14 win in Butte at Naranche Stadium to cap off the regular season.
As for this week, to open the AA playoffs after a bye, the Spartans get a Great Falls Bison team that knocked out Missoula Big Sky, 41-14, in Great Falls in the first round last week. The win was the Bison's sixth in a row, all coming since they started 0-4.
There is plenty of familiarity, as is often the case with smaller conferences. The Spartans face the same team as last year, in the same round and against the same starting quarterback.
"It's funny, we played Great Falls in the quarterfinals last year, same round, same matchup," Oliver said. "I thought they were one of the most physical teams we played all last year."
A big reason for the thumping over the Eagles was Bison running back Ryan Krahe who ran for 186 yards and two scores. Bison quarterback Reed Harris, a junior slinger with four Division I offers — including Idaho and Montana State and interest from FBS schools UCLA, Iowa State, Minnesota and Boise State — went just 5 of 9 through the air for 71 yards and two interceptions against a solid Big Sky defensive backfield.
But he is an insane athlete even if the stats haven't backed up his football skills. He ran the 100-meter dash in 11.2 seconds and can almost hit 23 feet in the long jump. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound, 16-year-old quarterback is currently No. 1 in the Class of 2023 for the state of Montana in a few recruiting outlets' rankings.
"In Montana we don't get a player of his stature very often," Oliver said. "He's a great passer and is a really great student of the game. A great kid and he can make plays with his legs and extend plays. We saw that when we played them last year in the quarterfinals as a sophomore I think he played a heck of a game. He will make you miss in the open field but also run you over."
" ... Coming off a bye week, our kids better be ready for the physical nature of this football game," Oliver added.
Keeping the two in check is key, and the Spartans have plenty of experience stopping D-I caliber quarterbacks and burley running backs.
The Spartans held Helena High star and Montana Grizzlies QB commit Kaden Huot to 134 passing yards and no scores and, the week before, held Glacier’s tank of a tailback Jake Rendina to 72 yards on 23 carries for just 3.1 yards per carry but he did score twice.
Kick off is set for 7 p.m., Friday night at Missoula County Stadium.
Around the area
All games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
Class A: Hamilton, the top seed out of the west, hosts Miles City at 1 p.m. at home. Polson, the second seed out of the west, hosts No. 3 Billings Central Saturday at 1 p.m. Fresh off a first-round upset over Whitefish, No. 6 Frenchtown heads over to the top-overall seed, Laurel, for a try at another shocker.
Class B: Top-overall seed Florence-Carlton, which is eying its second-ever state title and first since moving to the Class B (the Falcons won the Class C title in 1977 to cap off an undefeated season), will face No. 2 Columbus at home. No. 2 Eureka hosts Big Timber Saturday at 1 p.m. No. 3 Bigfork is at No. 1 Townsend.
8-Man: Top seed Thompson Falls hosts Belt, Drummond-Philipsburg is at Fairview and St. Ignatius is at Fort Benton.
