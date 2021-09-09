MISSOULA — Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart doesn't really get much room to breathe with its football schedule this year.
The Rams (1-1) opened the year with a gutsy, 14-13 road win over Cut Bank. Last week, they fell late to Class B No. 2 Fairfield, the 2020 state runner up, 18-6, on the road on a smoky and dry day. The Rams and Eagles were tied at half before the Eagles scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
The weather, plus some cramping to key players, played a part in the late struggles for the Rams, but the team is showing it can compete despite being one of the younger ones in the state. Loyola has a whopping four seniors, all of whom start, leading a young group that has a loaded schedule.
After taking on last season's defending runner-up, Loyola draws the defending champ in No. 10 Manhattan for a home tilt Friday night in Missoula. Manhattan is coming off a 52-0 loss to top-ranked Florence.
To make the Rams' slate even tougher — aside from playing Florence on the road late in the year, No. 5 Bigfork at home and a long trip to No. 6 Eureka in two weeks — is they have just three games at home.
The other six are on the road.
A young team, plus a road-heavy schedule filled with some of the best in Class B, sure is a challenging start for a team still developing and growing. But, as Rams head coach Todd Hughes points out, that can be a good thing for the youthful bunch — especially if the wins start coming.
"Yeah, absolutely, because that's their baseline, you know, they don't know any better," he said. "It's super cool. They're a real tough bunch of hard-nosed, football-playing-type kids that don't know any better. So, their baseline is set with the state runner-up last year and the state champions. So, hopefully that'll pay off down the road."
Similar to Florence, which had a young group of underclassmen develop into a strong senior class with title aspirations this season, Loyola has a group that's learning and growing and developing on its own terms.
The young group will take its lumps, but the lessons and development are there.
"I tell them all the time, I want them to play the game, with respect," Hughes said. "Respect how the game is supposed to be played. It's a hard game. It's a tough game. It's made for tough people. As long as we do that week in and week out, I'll be satisfied. No, there's really no moral victories, but we expect to win every time we go out there. But as long as they play that way — the way that we want them to — with respect for the game, never quitting and going for 48 minutes, I'll be happy."
Around the town
In other games for Missoula schools, Class AA Missoula Big Sky (1-1) heads north for a Western AA clash with upstart No. 4 Kalispell Glacier (2-0). The Wolfpack have won both of their games by double digits, opening with a 51-0 thumping at home over Belgrade and last week getting by Great Falls CMR, 33-21, on the road. Top-ranked AA team Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate's game was nixed due to the Knights' program being in COVID-19 protocol.
Around the area
Elsewhere in Class B, plenty of games could shake up the league after a wild Week One that flipped the league on its head. No. 1 Florence (1-0) gets No. 7 Three Forks (2-0) in Florence, No. 5 Bigfork (2-0) will play No. 9 Jefferson (1-0) in Bigfork and No. 6 Eureka will travel to No. 2 Fairfield.
There is a big one just outside of Missoula Friday night. Hamilton (2-0), the top-ranked team in Class A, takes on Southwest B rival Frenchtown (1-1) in Frenchtown. Hamilton has coasted to wins of 38 and 42 points to open the season, while Frenchtown won by 31 the first week and lost a tight game at No. 4 Whitefish (2-0) last week, 20-17.
Speaking of Whitefish, the Bulldogs are scheduled to take on Butte Central (1-1) in Butte. Other notable games in Class A include No. 5 Polson (2-0) against East Helena (0-1) in Polson.
In the 8-Man ranks, No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0) heads over to Plains, No. 10 St. Ignatius (2-0) will face No. 5 Thompson Falls (2-0) and No. 7 Alberton-Superior is scheduled to host winless Troy. In 6-Man, No. 3 Hot Springs (2-0) will take on North Star (0-2).
