MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team will need to get back in the swing of things in a hurry Friday night.
The Knights (1-1), who didn’t have any COVID-19 issues in the 2020 season, returned to practice Tuesday after COVID-19 protocol forced the team to a full stop, nixing its crosstown matchup with top-ranked Missoula Sentinel (2-0). Instead of getting a chance against the undefeated Spartans, the Knights get Griz quarterback commit Kaden Huot and No. 5 Helena (1-1) Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium off just three days of practice.
To make it tougher, the Bengals dropped a surprising two-score loss to Butte last week, which bumped them down to fifth in this week’s 406mtsports.com prep football rankings.
“It’s going to be a good test for us and hopefully we will find out today how much our kids did in the last couple weeks and hopefully we can fall back into it,” Knights coach Mick Morris said. “ … It goes without saying, we haven’t seen them since September 3rd and we’ve gone 11 days without really seeing our kids. We’ve communicated with them, still, and I know they’ve been watching film and doing that. But I don’t know how long it takes for kids to fall out of shape and if they lose that acclimation a little bit.
“We are good at Hellgate at dealing with adversity and rolling through things and not playing with a lot of guys or playing on short rest. We are in a position where, even though this is a new situation for us, for a lot of the kids, it’s maybe something we’ve been used to.”
If the Knights have shown anything in their two games, it’s they certainly can score with teams. They put up 35 — in a two-point loss against Great Falls CMR in Week One — and 42 — in a 22-point win over Belgrade. Behind that scoring has been first-year starting quarterback Connor Dick.
The junior has tossed for 596 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions on a 54.8% completion rate. Plus he has rushed for two scores and 180 yards. Dick has accounted for nine of Hellgate’s 10 touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Leo Filardi and senior wide receiver Ian Finch have caught the bulk of Dick’s passes, snagging 32 of the 46 completions. They have accounted for 447 receiving yards and have caught all seven of the Knights’ TDs.
Throw in Helena’s highly-touted talent between Huot — the top-ranked Class of 2022 recruit in Montana per 247Sports — and Marcus Evans — the fifth-ranked recruit and a fellow Griz commit — there could be some fireworks at Wa-Griz Friday night.
Huot has thrown for 708 yards, seven TDs and one interception on 61% passing in three games. The senior has also rushed for a team-high 235 yards on 35 attempts and two touchdowns. Evans has rushed for 182 yards on 38 tries with one score.
“Kaden can do everything man,” Morris said. “He can make every throw. He can make every read. When things collapse around him he’s really adept at getting out of the pocket and getting yards. He’s a good one.”
Around town
Sentinel will get its toughest test since beating Eastern power Billings West in Week One when the Spartans host undefeated No. 3 Kalispell Glacier (3-0) Friday at Missoula County Stadium.
Glacier has beaten Belgrade, Great Falls CMR and Missoula Big Sky by an average of 33 points. The Wolfpack, who are coached by former Griz quarterback Grady Bennett, have been led by junior QB Gage Sliter, who has thrown for 618 yards and six touchdowns on a 77% completion rate. On the ground, senior running back Jake Reddina has rushed for 442 yards and nine touchdowns.
Big Sky (1-2) will try to get back to .500 when it hits the road to take on Helena Capital (2-1). At the smaller school level, Class B Loyola Sacred Heart (2-1), fresh off a thrilling OT win over Manhattan, is scheduled to play Conrad (0-2) on the road.
Around the area
Fresh off a 24 point road win at rival Frenchtown, the Class A’s top-ranked team, Hamilton (3-0,) will host Butte Central (1-2) as the Broncs aim to continue their dominance over the league. Through three games, no team has come within 24 points of the Broncs, who have scored at least 44 points in each game.
A notable AA game in the area is No. 4 Butte (2-1) taking on Kalispell Flathead in a AA clash. Back in the Class A, Ronan (0-2) will travel to No. 5 Polson (3-0) and Stevensville (1-2) gets a crack at No. 4 Whitefish (3-0).
In Class B, No. 6 Eureka (2-1) is scheduled to host Cut Bank (0-3) and No. 5 Bigfork (1-0) will host Jefferson. In the 8-Man ranks, No. 5 Thompson Falls (3-0) will host No. 7 Superior (3-0) in a clash of top-10 squads.
