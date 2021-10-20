MISSOULA — Win, and get it in. Should be as simple as that for the Missoula Big Sky Eagles.
At 2-6 overall and 2-5 in the Western AA entering the final week of the high school football regular season, the Eagles must beat Kalispell Flathead Thursday night at home at MCPS. Win, and they clinch the sixth seed out of the west in the Class AA playoffs even if things around them get wild.
A win over Flathead would give the Eagles the advantage over crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate (2-5 overall, 2-4 Western AA) in both the head-to-head matchup — the Eagles beat the Knights, 42-35 — and, if the Knights lose to Kalispell Glacier (5-3, 4-3 Western AA) on Thursday night, the Eagles would have a higher in-conference winning percentage — 37.5% to 28.5%.
“That has been our message, every game is a playoff game,” Eagles head coach Matt Johnson said. “Gotta stay alive to keep her moving.
But if the Knights upset Glacier, or Big Sky loses to winless Flathead (0-8), things get tricky with the Knights having an empty spot in their schedule due to a canceled game against Missoula Sentinel.
So, Johnson is keeping perspective. He said the Eagles had a relatively light week of practice to get their feet under them. They have lost two straight since beating Hellgate, with big losses to top-ranked Sentinel (35-0) and No. 4 Helena High (42-7).
“We are optimistic and are feeling good,” Johnson said, adding he has learned that his team isn’t shy from backing down and he expects his team to come out strong against Flathead.
“We aren’t someone who is going to back down,” he added. “We are going to keep battling all the way till the end. We’re not going to let outside things change our mentality of who we are or what we do. … Our kids have done a good job allowing us to coach them. I’m super happy with our mindset and thought process about where we are now and where we are going.”
Around the town
The top-ranked Missoula Sentinel Spartans (7-0) have it simple as well.
Win, and they secure the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
Lose, and the third-ranked Butte Bulldogs (6-2, 5-1 Western AA) are the top seed in the West and, potentially, Billings West snags the top overall seed while Sentinel falls to the two seed or worse out of the West.
But, unlike last year when it was in Billings, the AA title game will be in the west at Missoula County Stadium, so if the Spartans make it that far they will get home field for the big one.
Sentinel, which has won 17 straight games, still must win at Butte on Thursday night to get there. The Bulldogs are 3-1 at home with wins over then-top-five squad Helena High, Kalispell Glacier and Great Falls but were blasted 43-3 by Helena Capital in the one home loss.
Sentinel dismantled the Capital run game last week, holding the Bruins to 41 yards on the ground and 77 offensive yards in total to win 32-0 at MCPS.
Spartans head coach Dane Oliver knows what his team is getting into this week. Butte’s Naranche Stadium is a volatile place and the Bulldogs are likely hungry after a near-upset loss to Missoula Hellgate last week.
“It will be a fun game,” Oliver said after the win over Capital. “You got the conference championship on the line and you know the city of Butte will be there loud and proud.”
Spartans senior Zac Crews knows, too.
“We got to keep it about us,” he said last week. “That is our main thing: keep everything about us. Playing in Naranche is going to be a lot of fun. Their energy over there is unbelievable and unmatched throughout the state so we got to keep the main thing the main thing and just come in focused and ready to play.”
Missoula Loyola (4-4) should be good to make the Class B postseason as the four seed out of the West as the Rams will play Whitehall (1-6) at home to wrap up the regular season Friday. Missoula's Valley Christian (5-3) enters third in the 6-Man West and will take on Noxon (3-4) to determine the third and fourth seeds.
Around the area
Class A: Games that will determine the top seeds out of the West are No. 1 Hamilton (7-0) versus Columbia Falls (5-1) and No. 3 Polson (8-0) at Whitefish (7-1). If the Broncs survive Columbia Falls at home, and the Pirates win as well, one would be the No. 2 overall seed in the Class A. The other three teams from the West, which will send seven, are likely to be a combination of Dillon (6-2), Frenchtown (5-3) and Libby (3-5).
Class B: It’s looking like top-ranked Florence-Carlton (7-0) will be the No. 1 seed out of the West but a date with No. 6 Bigfork (6-1) remains this weekend. That game could shake things up, though Bigfork fell for the first time this season when now-No. 5 Eureka won by a point. Speaking of Eureka, the 6-2 Lions will face winless Anaconda to round out the season. If things stay as expected, Florence, Bigfork, Eureka and Loyola should be the top four from the Western B. If Florence loses, Bigfork would come out as the top Western B team based off records.
8-Man: Thompson Falls should be the No. 1 seed because of its point differential tiebreaker over fellow top team Drummond-Philipsburg (the two did not have a head-to-head matchup) barring a loss to 1-7 Troy. Alberton-Superior and St. Ignatius are then vying for the third and fourth seed out of the West as the former had a game against Arlee canceled, meaning St. Ignatius’ game against winless Plains will decide the pecking order.
6-Man: The top team in the West will be decided when No. 2 White Sulphur Springs (6-0) travels to No. 7 Hot Springs (6-1) on Friday night. Whichever team is hotter will get the top seed out of the West. Following the two are likely Valley Christian and Noxon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.