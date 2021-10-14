MISSOULA — The top-ranked Missoula Sentinel football team has aced all its tests so far.
The defending Class AA champs are 6-0. They overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Eastern AA powerhouse No. 2 Billings West (6-1), 22-19, in a rematch of the 2020 title game in Week One.
Two weeks later, the Spartans won a nail-biter at home against Kalispell Glacier and Jake Rendina’s ground-and-pound offense, 29-21.
So far, so good. Then came a tough road test, with the Spartans popping down to Helena for a date with the Bengals and Griz quarterback commit Kaden Huot. Fellow Griz commit Zac Crews did his thing on both sides of the ball at QB and defensive end for Sentinel. He finished the 27-6 win in Helena with 123 rushing yards, 104 passing yards and a sack on his future UM teammate. The Spartans’ defense grounded the Bengals to their lowest scoring game of the season.
Consider the Western AA road test aced. Now, make it another test involving a Helena school. This time at home.
The Spartans, coming off shutout wins over Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Big Sky, host No. 3 Helena Capital (5-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Missoula County Stadium. It's the first time since the Helena High game that Sentinel will get a team ranked that high in Class AA. Capital has been on fire, coming off two straight 40-point wins: Butte — 43-3 on the road — and Missoula Hellgate — 48-6.
The win over Butte, which at the time was 5-0 with wins over good teams like Great Falls and Helena, was the most impressive. Especially given that it came on the road.
Capital has been powered by a stout run game that has averaged 223.6 yards per game. Luke Sullivan, with 63 carries for 590 yards and five touchdowns, and Dylan Graham, 46 carries for 431 and five TDs, are leading that attack. The Bruins have a passing game that can do some damage too behind quarterback Joey Michelotti, who has tossed five TDs in the last two games.
Around town
Big Sky (2-5) will get Helena on the road Friday night. The Eagles fell last week to Sentinel after a high-scoring win over Hellgate the week prior. Down in the Class B, Loyola Sacred Heart (3-4) will look to right the ship after falling to top-ranked Florence when the Rams play Anaconda (0-7). Valley Christian (5-2) took a win over Gardner via forfeit this week. Hellgate played Butte Thursday night at Missoula County Syadium.
Around the area
Other notable games around the area involve some unblemished teams wanting to stay that way. Top-ranked A Hamilton (6-0) faces Libby (3-4) on the road, No. 4 Polson (7-0) will head up to Browning (2-5) and No. 5 Whitefish (5-0) will get Columbia Falls (4-1) at home.
In the Class B ranks, No. 1 Florence (6-0) plays at Whitehall (1-5) and No. 3 Bigfork (6-0) will take on No. 7 Eureka (5-2) on the road. Top 8-Man team Flint Creek (6-0) will cap off the season against Seeley-Swan (3-3) on the road and No. 2 Thompson Falls (7-0) is scheduled to play at Plains (0-5).
