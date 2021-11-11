MISSOULA — Western Montana football sure is looking strong right now.
The Montana Grizzlies are rolling up in the college ranks, while one prep team from the Garden City and two out of the Bitterroot Valley have semifinal state playoff games on tap Friday and Saturday.
One team is two wins away from a second title in a row, another is two wins away from snapping a 21-year drought and the third is two wins away from getting over an even longer title drought of 44 years.
Plus, we can't forget about squads from just north of Missoula that are close to the final round. Here's a rundown of those games:
Missoula Sentinel vs. Kalispell Glacier
Two teams have played the undefeated Missoula Sentinel Spartans to single-digit decisions this season: Billings West, in a 22-19 clash at Montana's Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and Kalispell Glacier, in a 29-21 battle in Missoula County Stadium.
West hosts Helena High on the east side of the Treasure State, while Sentinel will face the Wolfpack in a western clash in the Class AA semifinals Friday night at 7 p.m.
So, lets take a quick look back to that early season game at MCPS as the Spartans' put their 19-game win streak on the line.
The Spartans, who've been ranked No. 1 in the class all season, played host to then-No. 3 Glacier. A hungry, physical team eyed the top team and tested them in an eventual Sentinel win.
The Spartans' defense, which hasn't allowed more than 21 points in a game all season, held Glacier star running back Jake Rendina to his second-lowest output of the year on the ground at just 74 yards on 3.1 yards per touch. He did find the end zone twice for the Wolfpack though.
Last week in the quarterfinals against Butte, Rendina was a one-man wrecking crew. He went for a season-high 228 rushing yards with three scores to pace his team to the semifinals in a win on the road.
The Spartans have said nobody runs on them, but Rendina and Glacier pose one of the most likely threats to disprove that motto. It probably won't be like last week when Sentinel held Great Falls High to two total yards all game.
"It's semifinal football; we've been in this spot," Spartans head coach Dane Oliver said. "Our whole thing is just focusing on us, intending to get better and play good football."
Hamilton vs. Lewistown
The Broncs made things look easy last week in the Class A quarterfinals against Miles City.
Running back Tim Zohner scored five touchdowns, Griz football commit Tyson Rostad added three more and the Broncs routed the Cowboys, 52-13, in a game that featured a running clock for much of the second half.
"We came out kinda guns blazing," Broncs head coach Bryce Carver said after the win. "The kids stuck to the game plan and did a good job."
The Broncs are two wins away from their first state title since 1998 and ending a four-game losing streak in title games. So far, in an even more dominant fashion than their AA counterparts in Missoula, Hamilton hasn't been touched this year.
The Broncs have scored at least 44 points in all nine of their wins, and have gone for at least 50 in three of those games. No one has scored more than 20 on Hamilton.
But the playoffs, at least this deep into them, should be different.
The Broncs host Lewistown, the No. 3 overall seed, Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hamilton.
The Golden Eagles haven't been nearly as flashy or dominant as Hamilton, going 9-1 with close calls to Billings Central and Miles City. The one loss in the Golden Eagles' season came against the top seed in Class A, Laurel, in a 28-21 decision early in the year.
A win sends Hamilton to the title game, but it would have to wait on the final score from the other semifinal to know if it gets to play host.
Florence-Carlton vs. Jefferson
Last year, Sentinel broke a state-title drought that dated back to 1972.
This year, Florence-Carlton looks like the team that could end a similarly long drought. The top seed in Class B hasn't won a state title since it was in Class C in 1977, and this year's team has the makings of a Class B winner.
The Falcons host Jefferson, the No. 3 seed out of the Southern B, in Saturday's semifinal at 1 p.m. If they win, would host the winner of the other semifinal game.
Jefferson comes in at 7-3, with the most recent loss coming to Townsend, which fell to Bigfork in the quarterfinals. Florence, meanwhile, is 10-0 including playoffs.
Other notables
Elsewhere in western Montana, Polson, the No. 4 overall seed in Class A, and stellar junior QB Jarrett Wilson will head over to top-seeded Laurel. In Class B, the No. 2 seed out of the west, Eureka, and the No. 3 seed, Bigfork, will play for a finals spot in Eureka. Both games are at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In 8-Man, top overall seed Thompson Falls hosts Park City, and Drummond-Philipsburg will travel to Fort Benton.
