MISSOULA — Hellgate football coach Mick Morris knows his offense is going to be more of a pass-heavy attack than previous years simply because of the players on the team.
The Knights (1-1) put up over 300 passing yards each game but lost a blowout in their opener and squeaked out a one-score win last week despite also forcing five turnovers. So, they still have a lot to shore up, and they’ll have to try to do it this week against No. 2 Helena High (2-0), which comes to Missoula for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
“We want to play better,” Morris said. “We didn’t play very well the first week. Last week, we played better, but you force five turnovers and have 440 yards of offense, you should have a heck of a lot more than 28 points.
“We hope to build on that. We have one heck of a challenge with Helena High. We want to play football and have fun, but we want to get better every week. We’re getting an opportunity to learn who we are.”
Hellgate’s offense is led by senior Dante Maiuri, who’s the Class AA leader in passing yards in his first season after transferring from Washington, where he played in the second-smallest classification. He’s completed 51.2% of his passes for 658 yards and six touchdowns, throwing for 325 yards and three scores in a 28-20 win at Flathead after a debut outing of 332 yards and three scores in a 48-20 loss to Big Sky.
It’s taken some time for Maiuri to get comfortable and get down the timing element of the passing offense after limited offseason practice time caused by the coronavirus. He’s also working behind an offensive line that starts three sophomores and two juniors, a group that's shown some potential by allowing just three sacks in 88 dropbacks.
Junior Ian Finch, an all-state player last year, has become Mairui’s go-to receiver and is the Class AA leader in receiving yards, having caught 19 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns. He had 11 catches for 178 yards and two scores against Big Sky and eight catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns against Flathead.
“We’re getting to the point where we feel confident in Dante,” Morris said. “He’s starting to feel confident too in what we do, and he’s only starting to get better.
“I think Ian’s a guy that our quarterback is starting to realize that here’s a guy I can throw the ball up to and he’s going to get it. There’s some exciting things that you can do when you throw the ball.”
The Knights forced five turnovers against Flathead, including an interception by senior Brayden Terzo, a returning all-state defensive back and slotback, with 33 seconds remaining to seal the win, which he helped make a possibility with one touchdown run and one touchdown catch.
Hellgate will need that defense to step up against Helena quarterback Kaden Huot, who threw for 228 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-7 win against Big Sky one week after passing for 234 yards in a 14-9 win over Butte.
Helena also features junior Marcus Evans and senior Zac Evans, who each got an offer from Montana on Wednesday. Marcus Evans is a running back and linebacker, while Zac Evans is a linebacker, fullback and tight end.
“They’re a super physical team,” Morris said. “You watch them on film, and they look for contact. Their QB, he’s going to be playing on Saturdays. He’s really good. Then their linebackers, there’s maybe not a better group in the state, although Sentinel is up there.”
Around the area
In the rest of Class AA, No. 1 Sentinel (2-0) hits the road for the first time when it goes to Butte (0-2) after putting up 59 points in the opener and pitching a shutout last week. The Spartans have three UM commits, and junior Zac Crews picked up an offer from the Griz on Wednesday.
Big Sky (1-1) will try to rebound from its first loss when it goes to No. 5 Glacier (2-0)
One team will earn its first win when Flathead (0-2) goes to Helena Capital (0-2).
In Class A, Frenchtown (3-1) has won three in a row and will see how far it has come when it hosts No. 1 Hamilton (4-0), which is coming off a win over Dillon and is led by junior quarterback Tyson Rostad, who was offered by Montana on Wednesday.
Polson (3-1) and Libby (3-1) will do battle in a game that could have playoff implications and will pit the Pirates’ passing against the Loggers’ running in Libby.
Whitefish (2-2) will try to stay in the playoff race when it goes to Ronan (1-3), which has lost three in a row.
Columbia Falls (3-1) can double last season’s win total if it can win at Browning (0-4).
Corvallis (1-2) faces a tough test at Dillon (3-1), which is trying to rebound from its first loss.
The game between Stevensville (0-4) and Butte Central (0-3) will be a “no contest” as the Yellowjackets decided not to participate after the Maroons have a positive COVID case.
In Class B, Bigfork (2-2) will attempt to bounce back from a loss to Florence when it hosts Loyola Sacred Heart (0-2).
Eureka has a bye week, and Florence will get a win by forfeit against Deer Lodge.
In Class C 8-Man, No. 2 Flint Creek (3-0) and No. 7 Charlo (4-0) will square off in the lone area game pitting two undefeated teams. It'll be Charlo’s first real test after opening against teams who are a combined 4-9.
No. 4 Thompson Falls (4-0) has pitched three straight shutouts and outscored teams 188-32 heading into its game at Arlee (2-2).
Clark Fork (2-2), last year’s state runner-up, will try to keep its playoff hopes alive when it goes to Seeley-Swan (1-2).
St. Ignatius (1-3) will look to put together a winning streak when it goes to Darby (1-2).
Plains (1-1) will attempt to get above .500 when it hosts winless Victor (0-4).
Troy has a bye week.
In Class C 6-Man, Valley Christian (0-2) hosts Gardiner (0-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Victor. Hot Springs (2-0) has a bye.
