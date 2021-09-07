MISSOULA — Friday night's crosstown football game between Class AA top-ranked Missoula Sentinel (2-0) and Missoula Hellgate (1-1) has been postponed due to the Knights' program being in COVID-19 protocol.

NBC Montana sports reporter Darren Winberg first reported the news. It is unclear if the game will be rescheduled. Winberg reported the game would be ruled a no-contest.

Hellgate athletics director Nicholas Laatsch confirmed the news to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com in an email Tuesday afternoon. 

Hellgate football is in COVID-19 protocol through Monday, Sept. 13, which puts the team on track to play its Week Four game against Helena High at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Hellgate split its first two games of the season, falling in a nail-bitter against Great Falls CMR and taking a win over Belgrade last week. 

Sentinel, meanwhile, got by Billings West in Week One and beat Bozeman last week. Sentinel is scheduled to host Kalispell Glacier as week from Friday. 

It's the second game this weekend to be postponed by COVID-19 protocols. Hays-Lodgepole's game against Chester-Joplin-Inverness also has been postponed because contract tracing has closed Hays-Lodgepole schools.

