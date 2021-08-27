BILLINGS — As the scoreboard clock ticked down to under four minutes left in the game Friday night, Billings Skyview defensive back Preston Sanders turned to the student section at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium and raised his arms up and down.
Get loud, he was telling them. Get loud.
It’d be hard to fault the student section for being a little low on enthusiasm. After all, by that point in the evening’s proceedings, they’d already expended a lot of energy, from exulting in Trey Dye’s opening kick return for a score to quarterback Dylan Goodell’s three touchdown scampers and a TD pass.
The student section, however, responded to Sanders’ request, and a few minutes later was able to let up one last cheer at the final horn as the Falcons opened their season with a 34-7 nonconference Class AA football win over Kalispell Flathead.
In a way, it wasn’t just another opener for Skyview. The Falcons ended a 22-game losing streak last season and finished the year with three wins and a sense of momentum. Fridays' victory helped secure the feeling that the momentum is real.
“Our boys believe in themselves,” Skyview coach Nathan Wahl said. “They believe in themselves, they believe in each other and they proved it tonight. I don’t think in their mind they were considering the possibility of a loss.”
If any players were, Dye put that to rest early. The Skyview senior fielded Conner Skalsky’s opening kick at about the 15, turned up the middle and raced all the way to the end zone. Bridger Flechle’s PAT attempt was no good, but that didn’t faze the Falcons.
“I was just going, and I see where I was supposed to go and then right when I hit (the hole), I’m like, yep, this a touchdown,” Dye explained.
Skyview left no doubt from there. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Goodell drove the Falcons 78 yards for their first of four consecutive scoring drives. He found Kailua Fatupaito from 20 yards for a 13-0 lead, then Goodell found the end zone himself on runs of 5, 3 and 1 yards.
Flechle’s kicks were all good, and Skyview led 34-0 with 2:01 left in the first half.
Skyview rushed for 203 yards on 50 carries, with Paolo Salminen picking up 101 of those on 20 rushes. Dilen Barrington-Miller ran for 58 yards on eight carries, while Goodell was 9-for-17 passing for 127 yards to go with his 31 yards on the ground.
Flathead drove the ball well, at times, but the Falcons defense didn’t break until Dylan Kratofil took a short Jackson Walker pass 15 yards with 1:42 left in the game to account for the Braves’ lone score.
Salminen and Michael Davidson had interceptions for the Falcons, who also got fumble recoveries from Cash Falcon and Davidson. Two of the forced turnovers came deep into Skyview territory.
The Falcons travel to Missoula Big Sky next week, with the hope of building even more momentum before Eastern AA conference play begins Sept. 10.
“We’ve come so far, the chemistry and stuff this team has built has just been absolutely crazy,” said Goodell, who missed three games last season with a high ankle sprain. “From not even scoring in the playoffs last year (a 28-0 loss to Great Falls) and coming here and totally just whooping up on Flathead, it’s a great feeling. I have so much hope for the future of this football team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.