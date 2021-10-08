FLORENCE — So much attention is given to the high-flying Florence offense that it's easy to overlook the defense.
That wasn't going to happen on homecoming Friday.
On a night when the Falcons sputtered early, the defense picked up the slack. A pair of takeaways led to the team's first two touchdowns and the top-ranked Falcons smothered Loyola Sacred Heart in front of a frenzied crowd, 45-7.
Loyola (3-4) made it past midfield once — barely — in the first three quarters. The second time the Rams did manage to score with under two minutes left, but by then they were down seven touchdowns.
If it is indeed true that defense wins championships, perhaps this is the year for the Falcons (6-0) get over the hump in Class B.
"Our defense is doing phenomenal," coach Pat Duchien said. "Coach (Adam) Goodnight, coach Keenan (Hendricksen), they've got those guys rolling. They're able to show so many different looks that it gives the opposition a little bit of a fit."
Loyola, which features a talented sophomore running back in Talen Reynolds, son of former Montana Griz and NFL running back Chase Reynolds, managed just 28 net yards in the first half. Worse yet, the Rams turned the ball over twice.
"It always feels good when you hold teams to low yardage," said Florence junior linebacker Zack Dixon, who was serenaded by his teammates with a happy birthday chorus after the game.
"I just thought we had a great game all-around. We watched film all week and felt pretty confident about this one. I think the brotherhood is really good on this team this year, real solid. I think we're ready for a state championship, hopefully."
Loyola's first turnover came on its second possession as Jace Pedersen intercepted a Keenan Russell pass. That set up the Falcons at the Loyola 26-yard line and they scored three plays later on a Tristan Pyette 4-yard burst.
The Rams fumbled the ball away on their ensuing possession, giving Florence another prime opportunity at the Loyola 30-yard line. The hosts capitalized on a Luke Maki 17-yard TD reception on a bullet pass across the middle from junior QB Pat Duchien.
From there the rout was on. Florence scored two more touchdowns in the second period to take a 26-0 lead into halftime. Duchien struck paydirt on an 8-yard scamper and with 38 seconds left in the first half he threw a 25-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver Caden Zaluski.
Still, coach Duchien saw plenty of room for improvement.
"We have not played a complete game yet," he said. "We want to be able to clean things up and clean up the mistakes and make our best ball happen through late October and into November. Normally we start off pretty quick (offensively) but not tonight. We'll keep looking at film and trying to go 1-0 each week."
Florence exploded for three more touchdowns in the third quarter. Pyette scored on a 50-yard interception return and a 76-yard punt return. Duchien scored on a 36-yard scamper.
Loyola's offensive highlight came with 1:47 left. Russell threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Malik Lyttle.
Duchien completed 7 of 13 passes for 93 yards. Taylor Jones had the most success for the Loyola offense, catching four passes for 47 yards.
