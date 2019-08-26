BILLINGS — The line of scrimmage was not a friendly place when the Colstrip and Glasgow football teams met last season. In addition to their every down physicality, the linemen talked trash throughout their regular season meeting and their first-round Class B state playoff matchup.
Amid the displeasure, a friendship began to blossom. After the playoff game, which Colstrip won 27-16, Colstrip lineman Trey Yates went up to Glasgow’s Mayson Phipps and said, “Good job. Keep it up.”
“That really meant a lot,” Phipps said.
Phipps was almost star-struck in the moment, considering the stature of the now-senior Yates, who committed to Montana State this summer. The admiration transformed into a mutual friendship after the two wrestled each other this past winter.
Phipps might be doing the star-striking from now on.
The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder earned an all-state selection last season as a sophomore. Like Yates last year, Phipps plans to continue tormenting opposing lines, and he hopes to capture the attention of college coaches.
“He’s gonna ball out his senior year,” Yates said, “because, man, he’s only a junior.”
A few months after Yates’ flattering atta boy, he and Phipps met in the 285-pound semifinals of the Class B/C state wrestling tournament. Once again, Phipps impressed in defeat, falling by 4-2 decision.
Yates went on to win the title over Huntley Project then-junior Journey Grimsrud, who committed to the University of Montana for football. Phipps’ friendship with Yates fully formed that weekend, and he and Grimsrud also became buddies.
“It’s that big man thing,” Yates said. “We’re all friends with each other, even though we’re rivals on the mat.”
Phipps, who finished third among state heavyweights, is open to wrestling in college, but he prefers football. Ideally, he’d play for the Bobcats or the Grizzlies, he said. He didn’t specify a preference, perhaps to preserve his relationships with Grimsrud and Yates.
Phipps discovered his love for football at a camp when he was eight years old. He was also inspired by Yates’ older brother Tucker, a Colstrip grad who became an MSU legend.
After making Glasgow’s varsity team as a freshman, Phipps said his talent “exploded” last fall. The strength of his game stems from his hands, he said. Trey Yates agreed and went a little further.
“He’s got great feet, he’s got great hands, he’s really powerful, he’s strong,” Yates said. “He’s a pretty tough kid to block.”
As much as Phipps wants to improve individually, he’s just as focused on team goals. It’s been 33 years since Glasgow’s last state football title, when it played in Class A. The Scotties haven’t even reached a state title game since that 1986 championship.
“You see all these old guys who talk about when they won state championships,” Phipps said. “We want to be that next team.”
Phipps has two more chances to win a title, and he won’t have to go through Grimsrud or Yates as a senior, but he knows a leap from the first to final round will be difficult. He considers the Scotties an underdog heading into this season.
It’s a role he embraces. He’s knows what it’s like to emerge from under the radar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.