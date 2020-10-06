BILLINGS — COVID-19 continues to cause cancellations for Montana high school football teams.
Glendive’s home game against Laurel scheduled for Friday night has been postponed because of at least one COVID-19 case at Dawson County High School, according to Laurel coach Mike Ludwig, who isn’t sure when or if the game will be made up.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Ludwig told 406mtsports.com. “It’s starting to get ugly.”
Glendive’s Twitter account wrote Tuesday night that the Laurel game “has been canceled due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of players.” Glendive athletic director and football coach Ryan Buckley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The football game scheduled on Friday, October 9th between Dawson County High School and Laurel has been canceled due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of players. The safety and health of our student-athletes is our top priority.— Devil Nation (@DevilNation1) October 7, 2020
Glendive also postponed last week’s game at Billings Central because a Red Devil football player tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Central has proposed to make up the game on Tuesday, Oct. 20 but has not heard back from Glendive, Rams coach Jim Stanton told 406mtsports.com.
The Glendive-Central game was one of at least 12 last week to be postponed or canceled because of COVID-19. One of those cancellations was between two other Eastern A teams, Lewistown at Sidney.
At least five other games scheduled for this weekend have been called off for coronavirus-related reasons: Bozeman at Belgrade, Butte Central at Browning, Bigfork at Anaconda, Heart Butte at North Star and Wolf Point at Conrad.
Montana added a record 504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There are only so many options for makeup dates — the regular season ends on Oct. 23 for Eastern A teams, and Central, Glendive and Laurel are scheduled to play other teams on both Oct. 16 and 23. Ludwig isn’t thrilled about the prospect of playing Glendive a few days before (and possibly after) another game, and it’s not clear when the Red Devils will be cleared to play.
Laurel is 3-1 and ranked No. 5 in the 406mtsports.com rankings. Glendive is 1-2. The Locomotives are scheduled to host Lewiston on Friday, Oct. 16, and the Red Devils are set to play at Hardin the same day.
Ludwig said he and his team are treating this week like the first-round playoff byes they earned the previous two seasons.
“It’s kind of weird not having a game,” Ludwig said. “I’m just hoping we get our next game in with Lewistown.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.