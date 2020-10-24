BILLINGS — Snowy weather prompted Glendive and Lewistown to cancel their season-ending football game after initially postponing it from Saturday to Monday.
The game would not have affected the State A playoff picture. No. 2-ranked Billings Central, No. 4 Laurel, No. 5 Miles City and Sidney have clinched the East's four playoff spots.
Several football games scheduled for Saturday, including two 6-Man playoff openers, were moved to Friday because of the frigid forecast. Poor road conditions forced at least five of Saturday's volleyball matches to be postponed or canceled, as well.
Five other football games were canceled this week due to COVID-19.
