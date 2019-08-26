JEFFERSON — Three months removed from claiming a State B long jump title, Jefferson senior Avery Stiles is leaping into a new position for the Panthers’ football squad.
After playing primarily wide receiver and safety the past seasons, Stiles—who took the long jump medal at Legends Stadium in Kalispell in May with a distance of 22-3—will now be guiding the offense at quarterback.
Ninth-year Jefferson head coach Clint Layng reasoned that last year’s 6-foot-3, 240-pound starter, Derek Nygaard, was better suited on the defensive and offensive line, a move that Stiles said “solidifies our line.”
And as far as shifting to quarterback, Stiles had no qualms about his new role.
“Coach (Layng) said he wanted me to do it, so I’m happy to step in,” Stiles said. “I’ve been learning pretty quickly and our line is good enough that I’m confident in how we’ll do.”
Class B Jefferson will get its first game-action glimpse of Stiles under center when the Panthers square off against Florence-Carlton at The University of Montana’s Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m—the third year in a row that the Falcons and Panthers have opened their seasons there. Jefferson is coming off a lackluster 2-6 season, the first time that a Panthers team had finished with a sub-.500 record under Layng. Jefferson had finished at 6-3 the two seasons prior.
“We had some teams in our league that were really senior-heavy,” Layng said. “We didn’t have a ton of seniors. It was just one of those years.
"We easily could have been 4-4. We had close ones with Columbus and Manhattan. We definitely had a lot of young guys. We started one freshman most of the year. We just had our ups and downs and struggles for sure."
“It was disappointing,” Stiles echoed. “We were young and I think this year we’re really going to put it to a lot of teams after last year.”
Stiles filled in at quarterback for one game last season, finishing with 13 completions on 26 attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.
He showed flashes of promise in that game, and his checklist of other athletic abilities made the decision to shuffle his to quarterback an easy decision for Layng.
“He’s good at track, a good basketball player,” Layng said, listing Stiles' attributes. “He can really jump, he’s got good speed, good size. I think he’s one of the better athletes in the state.”
Stiles hopes that his experience at passer last year paired with his understanding of offensive and defensive mechanics will yield success in his new position.
“Since I was a receiver, I know all the routs and where people are supposed to be,” Stiles said. “And I’m also a defensive back so I can read the defense pretty well.”
Leading Jefferson’s ground attack will be senior Jaxson Yanzick, who finished last season with 419 rushing yards—he twice eclipsed the century mark—and four touchdowns on 84 carries.
“I’m feeling great, we’ve got a great group of guys this year,” Yanzick said. “We're working hard and I think it’s going to be a lot different this season.”
Another pivotal returning defensive player will be senior nose guard Coen Guisti who led the Panthers last year with three sacks while logging 33 tackles.
"He's a handful," Layng said of Guisti. "I think our defensive line is going to be a strength."
With one final season ahead of him, he's eager to prove that year's rocky campaign was simply a bump in the road for a Jefferson team that, for the better part of the past decade, has been a consistent conference contender.
“We don’t want to lose a game, period," Yanzick said with a grin. "We’re going to flip it around completely.”
