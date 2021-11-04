BILLINGS — Each classification now has eight teams remaining, which means there are 20 teams crisscrossing our state this weekend for the quarterfinal rounds.
Here's the breakdown by class for the quarterfinal rounds:
Class AA has the shortest average overall clocking in at 193.75 miles one-way per trip.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|169
|Great Falls to Missoula Sentinel
|114
|Helena to Bozeman
|240
|Helena Capital to Billings West
|252
|Kalispell Glacier to Butte
None of the road-teams won their first-round matchups, so this will be the first trip away from any of their home stadiums in the playoffs. The top four seeds will host this week after receiving byes through the first round.
In Class A, the mileages make a jump with multiple teams crossing the state. The average trip there jumps to 389.5 miles one-way.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|343
|Frenchtown to Laurel
|411
|Billings Central to Polson
|534
|Miles City to Hamilton
|270
|Sidney to Lewistown
However, Miles City leads the pack with their trip to Hamilton as they will again load up the bus to visit the west side of the state after visiting Columbia Falls in the first round.
After earning a road win over Huntley Project in the first round, Class B Big Timber will make the trek to Eureka for a 433 mile one-way trip, but the classification also will have the shortest trip of all this week as Whitehall travels just over 37 miles up to Boulder to face Jefferson.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|323
|Columbus to Florence
|37.5
|Whitehall to Jefferson
|209
|Bigfork to Townsend
|433
|Big Timber to Eureka
Averaged out, Class B teams are traveling just over 250 miles one-way.
The longest trip of the week will be as the defending champion Titans from Drummond and Philipsburg travel to Fairview for a one-way trip of 575 miles. The Titans are the two-seed from the west due to a tie-breaker with Thompson Falls, thus earning them a trip out to the east's leader.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|288
|Belt to Thompson Falls
|363
|Scobey to Park City
|575
|Drummond-Philipsburg to Fairview
|248
|St. Ignatius to Fort Benton
Belt has gone east and now west as they traveled to Culbertson last week, but Thompson Falls this week. In the quarterfinals, 8-Man teams will travel on average 368.5 miles to their opponents.
Richey-Lambert and Big Sandy will both make their second trips after earning road upsets in the first round. This time, the Fusion will head south to face Shields Valley for the longest distance of 384 miles. On the other hand, Big Sandy gets the short trip of 104 miles to Stanford.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|148
|Power-Dutton-Brady to White Sulphur Springs
|384
|Richey-Lambert to Shields Valley
|376
|Bridger to Froid-Lake
|104
|Big Sandy to DGS-GRW
On average, 6-Man teams will travel 253 miles one-way.
The miles pile up quickly for teams with 11 teams already putting in at least 1,000 miles round-trip through just the halfway point of the playoffs.
Miles City leads the pack by racking up 2,126 miles through this weekend. Scobey (1,506), Richey-Lambert (1,348), Belt (1,322) and Bigfork (1,268) round out the top five.
