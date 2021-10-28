BILLINGS — The high school football playoffs remind us each year how large our state is as teams hop in their buses and travel distances that can stretch longer than the distances between major cities in other parts of the country.
Here's a breakdown of the first round of travel with 32 teams hitting the road this week.
Class AA teams will have the shortest trips with an average of just over 202 miles one-way. The top four teams (Missoula Sentinel, Billings West, Butte and Bozeman) will wait until next week to make their debuts hosting the winners of these games.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|90.5
|Helena Capital to Great Falls CMR
|98
|Bozeman Gallatin to Helena
|448
|Billings Senior to Kalispell Glacier
|172
|Missoula Big Sky to Great Falls
The Helena Capital Bruins have the shortest trip this week with a 90.5-mile trip up to Great Falls to face the CMR Rustlers.
Class A teams will be crisscrossing the state with three of the four trips either around or surpassing 500 miles one-way. Miles City will take the longest trek as its journey to Columbia Falls comes in at 529 miles. The average of Class A trips this week averages 420.25 miles.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|529
|Miles City to Columbia Falls
|498
|Libby to Billings Central
|525
|Dillon to Sidney
|129
|Frenchtown to Whitefish
Like AA, four teams are waiting to begin their playoff journeys for quarterfinal matchups in defending champions Laurel, Hamilton, Lewistown and Polson. This week's winners will travel to face them next week.
In Class B the initial mileage goes down, but eight teams will hit the road and stretch from all four corners of the state. Bigfork will have the longest trek, to Glasgow at 425 miles. But the overall average of the eight journeys will be 257.63.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|262
|Cut Bank to Florence
|265
|Baker to Columbus
|355
|Whitehall to Malta
|230
|Jefferson to Red Lodge
|187
|Shepherd to Townsend
|425
|Bigfork to Glasgow
|104
|Big Timber to Huntley Project
|233
|Fairfield to Eureka
Circle's trip to Thompson Falls leads the 8-Man ranks at 567 miles, but on average teams will travel 352 miles one-way to get to their playoff destinations in this round.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|567
|Circle to Thompson Falls
|373
|Belt to Culbertson
|377
|Alberton-Superior to Park City
|390
|Scobey to Simms
|275
|Chinook to Fairview
|109
|Sheridan to Drummond-Philipsburg
|360
|Plentywood to Fort Benton
|365
|St. Ignatius to Joliet
The longest one-way trip this week comes from the 6-Man bracket as the West's third seed Hot Springs will travel to Medicine Lake to face the defending champions and East's top seeded Froid-Lake. That trip clocks in at 612 miles. As a whole, the group averages 308.88 miles.
|Distance (one-way, in miles)
|Opponents
|376
|Wibaux to White Sulphur Springs
|146
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap to Power-Dutton-Brady
|290
|Richey-Lambert to Roy-Winifred
|351
|Noxon to Shields Valley
|612
|Hot Springs to Froid-Lake
|340
|Valier to Bridger
|242
|Big Sandy to Valley Christian
|114
|Broadview-Lavina to DGS-GRW
