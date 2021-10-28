BILLINGS — The high school football playoffs remind us each year how large our state is as teams hop in their buses and travel distances that can stretch longer than the distances between major cities in other parts of the country.

Here's a breakdown of the first round of travel with 32 teams hitting the road this week.

Class AA teams will have the shortest trips with an average of just over 202 miles one-way. The top four teams (Missoula Sentinel, Billings West, Butte and Bozeman) will wait until next week to make their debuts hosting the winners of these games.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
90.5Helena Capital to Great Falls CMR
98Bozeman Gallatin to Helena
448Billings Senior to Kalispell Glacier
172Missoula Big Sky to Great Falls

The Helena Capital Bruins have the shortest trip this week with a 90.5-mile trip up to Great Falls to face the CMR Rustlers.

Class A teams will be crisscrossing the state with three of the four trips either around or surpassing 500 miles one-way. Miles City will take the longest trek as its journey to Columbia Falls comes in at 529 miles. The average of Class A trips this week averages 420.25 miles.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
529Miles City to Columbia Falls
498Libby to Billings Central
525Dillon to Sidney
129Frenchtown to Whitefish

Like AA, four teams are waiting to begin their playoff journeys for quarterfinal matchups in defending champions Laurel, Hamilton, Lewistown and Polson. This week's winners will travel to face them next week.

In Class B the initial mileage goes down, but eight teams will hit the road and stretch from all four corners of the state. Bigfork will have the longest trek, to Glasgow at 425 miles. But the overall average of the eight journeys will be 257.63.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
262Cut Bank to Florence
265Baker to Columbus
355Whitehall to Malta
230Jefferson to Red Lodge
187Shepherd to Townsend
425Bigfork to Glasgow
104Big Timber to Huntley Project
233Fairfield to Eureka

Circle's trip to Thompson Falls leads the 8-Man ranks at 567 miles, but on average teams will travel 352 miles one-way to get to their playoff destinations in this round.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
567Circle to Thompson Falls
373Belt to Culbertson
377Alberton-Superior to Park City
390Scobey to Simms
275Chinook to Fairview
109Sheridan to Drummond-Philipsburg
360Plentywood to Fort Benton
365St. Ignatius to Joliet

The longest one-way trip this week comes from the 6-Man bracket as the West's third seed Hot Springs will travel to Medicine Lake to face the defending champions and East's top seeded Froid-Lake. That trip clocks in at 612 miles. As a whole, the group averages 308.88 miles.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
376Wibaux to White Sulphur Springs
146Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap to Power-Dutton-Brady
290Richey-Lambert to Roy-Winifred
351Noxon to Shields Valley
612Hot Springs to Froid-Lake
340Valier to Bridger
242Big Sandy to Valley Christian
114Broadview-Lavina to DGS-GRW

Email Lindsay Rossmiller at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or follow her on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments