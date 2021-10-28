BILLINGS — The high school football playoffs remind us each year how large our state is as teams hop in their buses and travel distances that can stretch longer than the distances between major cities in other parts of the country.

Here's a breakdown of the first round of travel with 32 teams hitting the road this week.

Class AA teams will have the shortest trips with an average of just over 202 miles one-way. The top four teams (Missoula Sentinel, Billings West, Butte and Bozeman) will wait until next week to make their debuts hosting the winners of these games.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 90.5 Helena Capital to Great Falls CMR 98 Bozeman Gallatin to Helena 448 Billings Senior to Kalispell Glacier 172 Missoula Big Sky to Great Falls

The Helena Capital Bruins have the shortest trip this week with a 90.5-mile trip up to Great Falls to face the CMR Rustlers.

Class A teams will be crisscrossing the state with three of the four trips either around or surpassing 500 miles one-way. Miles City will take the longest trek as its journey to Columbia Falls comes in at 529 miles. The average of Class A trips this week averages 420.25 miles.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 529 Miles City to Columbia Falls 498 Libby to Billings Central 525 Dillon to Sidney 129 Frenchtown to Whitefish

Like AA, four teams are waiting to begin their playoff journeys for quarterfinal matchups in defending champions Laurel, Hamilton, Lewistown and Polson. This week's winners will travel to face them next week.

In Class B the initial mileage goes down, but eight teams will hit the road and stretch from all four corners of the state. Bigfork will have the longest trek, to Glasgow at 425 miles. But the overall average of the eight journeys will be 257.63.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 262 Cut Bank to Florence 265 Baker to Columbus 355 Whitehall to Malta 230 Jefferson to Red Lodge 187 Shepherd to Townsend 425 Bigfork to Glasgow 104 Big Timber to Huntley Project 233 Fairfield to Eureka

Circle's trip to Thompson Falls leads the 8-Man ranks at 567 miles, but on average teams will travel 352 miles one-way to get to their playoff destinations in this round.

Distance (one-way, in miles) Opponents 567 Circle to Thompson Falls 373 Belt to Culbertson 377 Alberton-Superior to Park City 390 Scobey to Simms 275 Chinook to Fairview 109 Sheridan to Drummond-Philipsburg 360 Plentywood to Fort Benton 365 St. Ignatius to Joliet

The longest one-way trip this week comes from the 6-Man bracket as the West's third seed Hot Springs will travel to Medicine Lake to face the defending champions and East's top seeded Froid-Lake. That trip clocks in at 612 miles. As a whole, the group averages 308.88 miles.