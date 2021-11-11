BILLINGS — The field is narrowing. Of the 20 teams remaining, half are hitting the road this week for the first time during the playoffs. 

Others, however, are much more familiar with road trips. Take for example Bigfork. The Vikings have been on the road for each round and get their shortest trip of the playoffs this week as they head 83 miles northwest to Eureka.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
163Jefferson to Florence
83Bigfork to Eureka

Big Sandy has also played the role of road warriors with trips to Missoula and Stanford under its belt already. The Pioneers will add a trip to Medicine Lake this weekend to play Froid-Lake.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
175Shields Valley to Power-Dutton-Brady
320Big Sandy to Froid-Lake

However, the longest trip will be traveled by Park City, which will leave the confines of home for the first time. As the South's top seed, the Panthers will travel to the West's top seed Thompson Falls in the 8-Man semifinals. They'll go 842 miles round-trip.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
421Park City to Thompson Falls
199Drummond-Philipsburg to Fort Benton

In Class AA, Helena will make the same trip its crosstown counterparts made in the quarterfinals to Billings West, where the lone remaining team from the East resides.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
127Kalispell Glacier to Missoula Sentinel
238Helena to Billings West

In Class A, Polson will make its first playoff trip as it travels to Laurel. All four remaining Class A teams earned top seeds during the regular season to get first-round byes and quarterfinal home games.

Distance (one-way, in miles)Opponents
398Polson to Laurel
319Lewistown to Hamilton

Twelve teams have surpassed 1,000 miles during this season's playoffs: Miles City (2,126), Drummond-Philipsburg (1,548), Scobey (1,506), Bigfork (1,434), Richey-Lambert (1,348), Big Sandy (1,322), Belt (1,322), St. Ignatius (1,226), Hot Springs (1,224), Circle (1,134), Big Timber (1,074) and Dillon (1,050). 

Only three of those teams remain. And with just one more game standing between teams and the championship, it remains to be seen who will continue their journeys for one more week.

Email Lindsay Rossmiller at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or follow her on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments