GREAT FALLS – This much should seem clear to Missoula Hellgate football fans. The Knights are going to have to score more than 35 points if they are going to beat Great Falls CMR.
The Knights opened their 2021 season at home by losing 37-35 to CMR, and they started their 2022 campaign on the road by losing 42-35 to the Rustlers Friday night at Memorial Stadium in a contest that wasn’t decided until the final play of a three-hour marathon.
Both opposing quarterbacks played well enough to win the game by two or three touchdowns, but high school football games are usually decided by more than one player – and CMR’s superior depth paid off in the long haul.
“We’ve only got about 30 guys in uniform and only about 20 of them played much,” said Hellgate assistant coach Brian Salonen, the former Great Falls and University of Montana standout who has lived in Missoula for many years.
“These kids (Knights) played their tails off and if it weren’t for penalties, we would have won..
No Knight played better than senior quarterback Connor Dick, an elusive 6-4, 190-pounder who completed 18 of 30 passes for four touchdowns. He also scored a TD on the ground and accounted for a pair-of two-point conversions. Despite being hounded by the CMR front seven all night, he was sacked just once.
“I think my scrambling and athletic ability are probably my strengths,” said Dick, who threw for 2,439 yards in eight games last season.
But CMR senior QB Cole Anderson was just as effective on a warm, breezy night, hitting 20 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns, two to Gus Nunez and one to River Wasson. Taylor also led his team in rushing with 12 carries for 80 yards and a TD.
“Connor and I are pretty good friends off the field so it was fun to go at with him,” said Taylor, a 6-4, 210-pounder with excellent balance.
Dick threw just one interception, a pass near midfield that was picked off by CMR linebacker Tanner Grove with 1:27 to play. Grove returned the INT 45 yards but a penalty moved the ball back 15 yards. Taylor then scored an apparent touchdown on an inside run, but that also was called back by penalty.
For the game, the Knights were whistled for 18 penalties, and the Rustlers had 12 infractions.
Hellgate’s first-year coach Ryne Nelson told his team in a postgame huddle that “I’ll take that effort every night. If we win it’s because of you players and if we lose I’ll take the blame ... that one’s on me.”
CMR coach Dennis Morris was proud that his team held on despite losing three starters to injury this week. He said that was a main factor in the Rustlers’ inability to put pressure on Dick.
“That was a great team win. Guys stepped up when we didn’t have some of our dudes.”
The Rustlers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on Taylor’s 4-yard scoring run and his 38-yard pass to Nunez, with Eli Groshelle booting the first two of his five extra points.
Hellgate struck first in the second quarter on Dick’s 9-yard scramble and two-point conversion pass to Leo Filardi, then Russell made it 21-8 on a 2-yard run by workhorse tailback AJ LaFurge.
On the first play from scrimmage after the TD, Dick connected with wideout Kort Lehman on a 65-yard scoring play. The pass bounced off the hands of Filardi and Lehman took it to the house. Dick added a two-point conversion run to make it 21-16.
Later in the second quarter, CMR drove 53 yards in five plays and scored again on a 10-yard strike to Wasson in the end zone.
But Hellgate battled back to make it 28-23 at halftime on Dick’s 18-yard scoring pass to Colin O’Leary.
CMR went on top 35-23 when Taylor lobbed a contested 4-yard pass to Nunez in the end zone. He outjumped a Hellgate linebacker to give his team a 12-point cushion.
That didn’t last long, however. Dick hooked up with Sam Swain on a 69-yard TD pass on first down to make it 35-29.
It looked like CMR would score again after Chase Morgan returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards, but Taylor’s pass was intercepted by Rylan Davis in the end zone. Another Taylor INT gave the Knights the ball in CMR territory at the 48, and Dick drove his team to paydirt with an 11-yard toss to Filardi. But after seemingly going ahead for the first time with a conversion kick, the Knights had to try again because of a penalty, and the missed the second kick
Taylor guided CMR on the eventual game-winning drive as he and LaFurge handled the heavy lifting, combining on 10 carries as Lafurge tallied from one yard out with 2:10 to play.
Dick misfired on three passes before Grove came up with the key interception.
LaFurge finished with 98 yards rushing and 43 receiving, while Filardi had 111 receving yards for Hellgate.
CMR travels to Kalispell next Friday to face Glacier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.