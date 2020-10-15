GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls football team rolled over Billings Skyview 34-6 Thursday night for its first win since the season opener.
The Bison (2-3) vaulted into fourth place in the Eastern AA, and the Falcons (2-4) fell into a tie for fifth with Great Falls CMR, which lost at Billings Senior on Thursday.
Despite the loss, Skyview clinched a playoff spot thanks to Bozeman's 51-0 win over Gallatin on Thursday night. With one game left, the best Gallatin can finish is 2-5. Even if Skyview falls to 2-5 in next week's regular season finale against Belgrade, it would break the tie with Gallatin thanks to its 47-14 win over the Raptors on Oct. 1. Six Eastern AA teams qualify for the playoffs.
Great Falls beat Bozeman Gallatin 48-14 on Sept. 11, then lost to Billings Senior, Bozeman and Billings West. Its Oct. 2 game against Belgrade was canceled due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Bison took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Falcons made it 14-6 thanks to an eight-yard pass from Jaylen Baker to Peyton Sanders, but the Bison took a 21-6 lead into halftime, and they subdued Skyview the rest of the way.
Reed Harris connected with Levi Torgerson for TD passes of 65, 36 and 42 yards. The other two scores came on runs of 15 and eight yards from Ryan Krahe.
