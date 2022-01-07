GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High football coach Mark Samson has resigned after six seasons, according to a Friday press release.
Samson led the Bison to the Class AA playoffs four times, including three quarterfinal appearances, breaking a 10-year postseason drought in 2018.
"The GFPS Athletic Department appreciates his efforts and commitment to building the foundation of Great Falls High Football. Throughout his tenure with the Bison, his teams have shown steady improvement on an annual basis," the press release stated.
Samson was recently named head coach for the East team at the 75th Montana East-West Shrine Game on June 18 in Great Falls.
Samson went 45-60 as the head coach at MSU-Northern from 2004-2013.
Prior to that, he won three AA championships in his seven years as the head coach at Helena Capital, in which the Bruins were 67-12 with six playoff berths.
Samson also previously served as an offensive coordinator for seven years at Carroll College.
Samson's son Kyle played under his father at MSU-Northern and is currently the head coach at Montana Tech.
The press release stated that GFPS will begin the hiring process next week and hopes to have a new coach in place by early March.
