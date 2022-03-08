GREAT FALLS — Former assistant coach Coda Tschida has been hired to direct the Great Falls High football program, Great Falls Public Schools athletic director Mike Henneberg announced in a Tuesday release.

Tchida succeeds Mark Samson, who resigned in January after six seasons leading the Bison.

A 2005 graduate of Havre High School and all-league receiver at Montana State-Northern, Tchida was an assistant under Samson at Great Falls after serving as coach at Malad High School in southern Idaho.

Tchida also played for Samson at MSU-Northern.

