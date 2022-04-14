BILLINGS — Great Falls football player Reed Harris announced his commitment to Boston College Wednesday on Twitter.
I am proud to announce that I have committed to play for the Boston College Eagles! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way! #WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/ZD4TkBAq0b— Reed Harris (@reedharris05) April 14, 2022
Harris, who has been ranked as the top recruit in Montana for 2023 by 247 Sports, received offers to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision levels.
According to his Twitter page, Harris' first offer came in June 2021 from Idaho. Within a week that was followed by offers from both Montana Tech and Montana State. He also earned offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Idaho State by December 2021.
In February, Montana extended an offer, followed by Colorado State, Boston College, Utah State and Oregon State came calling in March. Offers from Harvard and San Diego State followed this spring.
The announcement lists Harris' recruited position as athlete. He has been a three-sport athlete for the Bison, notching standout performances in football, basketball and track and field. He spent time last season at both quarterback and safety.
In a November interview, then-Bison football coach Mark Samson explained Harris' appeal to so many programs.
“When you’re 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds and you run the 100 (meters) in 11.2 (seconds) and you’re a good in the weight room and you’re a 3.9 (grade-point average) student, there’s a lot expected of you,” Samson said. “He’s also a great basketball player and can long jump almost 23 feet. In Montana, we just don’t see athletes like Reed playing under center.”
On the football field, Harris led the Bison to a 6-5 record last season. They fell in the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs to eventual champion Missoula Sentinel.
Harris completed 114 of 202 passes (56%) for 1,544 yards, 12 TDs and 9 INTs. He also rushed 122 times for 537 yards (4.4 ypc) and 5 TDs.
The first opportunity Harris has to officially sign with the Eagles will be Dec. 21, when the early signing period begins.
