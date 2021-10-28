GREAT FALLS – Memorial Stadium has been the site of many memorable football events in its 91-year history, but a new footnote will be added Friday when the grand old arena will play host to a playoff doubleheader.
At 3 p.m., Great Falls CMR will face Helena Capital in a first-round Class AA playoff contest. Then under the lights at 7, Great Falls High will meet Missoula Big Sky in another first-round clash. The winners advance to next week’s quarterfinals; the losers will pack their gear away for the winter.
Mike Henneberg, athletic director for the Great Falls school district, said this will be the third time a football twin-bill will be played at the stadium, which can seat more than 6,000 fans.
The first two day-night doubleheaders were played at the beginning of the season, and started early to allow visiting teams to drive home after the first game.
“This is the first time we’ve done this for the playoffs,” Henneberg said.
The Montana High School Association draws up the schedule for postseason games, with input from participating schools. Because the event is being administered by the MHSA, local season-ticket and pass holders will have to pay an admission fee for each game.
Henneberg said the stadium will be cleared out after the opening game and fans can enter about 6 p.m. for the second game.
Here’s a look at the playoff rivals:
Great Falls CMR (5-4) vs. Helena Capital (5-4), 3 p.m.
As the records indicate, these are similar programs. Both lost to crosstown rivals by two-touchdown margins a week ago, and both have comparable strengths.
CMR averages 378 yards per game in total offense, while Capital gets 333 per game. The Capital Bruins are No. 3 in the state in rushing at 202 ypg, while the Rustlers are sixth at 171 ypg. CMR senior Jackson Simonson gets just over 100 ypg, while Dylan Graham and Luke Sullivan each gain about 75 ypg for the Bruins.
Russell coach Dennis Morris seems more concerned about Graham.
“That No. 25 (Graham) is more of an outside speed threat, and that gave us problems last week against Great Falls,” he said.
CMR throws the ball better, as junior quarterback Cole Taylor has passed for 207 ypg on his way to 15 touchdowns. Capital coach Kyle Mihelish has used both Joey Michelotti and Hudsen Groven at QB, while averaging about 113 ypg through the air.
“This is a winnable game,” said Morris, in his second season as CMR’s head coach. “We just need to play our own game and convert our scoring opportunities.”
Great Falls (5-4) vs. Missoula Big Sky (3-6), 7 p.m.
The Bison are on a five-game winning streak and have averaged almost 32 points per game in those victories, all against Eastern AA opponents. Coach Mark Samson’s squad averages 339 yards per game, about 100 more than coach Matt Johnson’s Eagles.
The Bison are well-balanced with about 183 yards on the ground and 156 through the air. Junior quarterback Reed Harris is frequently the best passer and runner on the field.
“Reed ran the ball real well the whole game last week, and passed it great the first half (two scores to Garrett Stone) when we needed him to throw,” Samson said.
Senior running back Ryan Krahe averages about 90 ypg for the Bison, and the 220-pounder gets most of them between the tackles.
Big Sky’s top rushing threat is speedy Cole Sandburg. Quarterback Caleb Hren has thrown 8 TD passes.
There will be four first-round games across the state, the others being played in Helena and Kalispell. The surviving teams be reseeded for the second round.
