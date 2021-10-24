GREAT FALLS – Two of the best young quarterbacks in Montana were on display Friday night at Memorial Stadium when Great Falls defeated Great Falls CMR 35-21 in the 61st edition of the Electric City football rivalry.
And both Reed Harris of GFH and Cole Taylor of CMR will be on the same field again next Friday – just not at the same time.
The Montana High School Association has scheduled a rare Class AA doubleheader for Friday, Oct. 29, in Great Falls, with CMR (4-3 league, 5-4 overall) hosting Helena Capital, with the same record, at 3 p.m.
At 7, Great Falls (5-2, 5-4) will play host to Missoula Big Sky (2-5, 3-6) under the lights at the largest high school stadium in Montana. The winners advance to the AA quarterfinals the following weekend.
Harris, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior, accounted for all four Bison touchdowns in the first half Friday night, as Great Falls grabbed a 28-14 lead. He threw touchdown passes of 22 and 49 yards to Garrett Stone, and scored on TD runs of 12 and 42 yards.
Harris completed only two passes for 13 yards in the second half, as the Bison ran the ball effectively to kill the clock. But Harris also contributed on defense from his safety spot with a TD-saving breakup of a well-thrown Taylor pass in the fourth quarter.
Harris, the fastest player on the field, was Friday night’s leading rusher with 13 carries for 135 yards. His speed and elusiveness – along with a strong arm – make him the most heavily recruited Montana player in the Class of 2023.
But the 6-3, 205-pound Taylor – also a junior — is also drawing attention from college scouts in his first season as a starter. Statistically, he won his aerial battle with Harris on Friday after completing 15 of 27 attempts – with no interceptions – for 229 yards. He connected with six different receivers, including 44-yard gains to Gus Nunez and Tristan Shanks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.