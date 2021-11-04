GREAT FALLS – The defining question concerning the performance of Reed Harris is not so much “what have you done for me lately?” – although the Great Falls High junior quarterback has done plenty lately, leading the Bison football program to six successive victories.
The more interesting question – for fans, foes and college programs -- is “what can you do for me in three or four years?”
Veteran Bison football coach Mark Samson understands both questions, and he knows why his talented but unpredictable athlete has come under such close scrutiny at such a young age.
“When you’re 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds and you run the 100 (meters) in 11.2 (seconds) and you’re a good in the weight room and you’re a 3.9 (grade-point average) student, there’s a lot expected of you,” Samson said this week. “He’s also a great basketball player and can long jump almost 23 feet. In Montana, we just don’t see athletes like Reed playing under center.”
Harris’ obvious physical talents, combined with a strong right arm and competitive nature, have made him the state’s No. 1 football prospect for the Class of 2023, according to several recruiting services.
Major NCAA FBS programs such as UCLA, Iowa State, Minnesota and Boise State have expressed serious interest. FCS powerhouses Montana and Montana State reportedly have already offered Harris a scholarship – even though he’s only 16 years old.
That’s despite the fact that Harris has completed barely more than 50 percent of his passes this season (100 of 186), and has thrown nine interceptions and only 12 touchdown passes in 10 games.
Compare those numbers to same of Montana’s other top quarterbacks: Kaden Huot of Helena High, a University of Montana signee, has thrown 25 TD passes against only five interceptions; Polson junior Jarrett Wilson is even more prolific, throwing an amazing 40 TD passes without a single INT.
“In some ways I had a better year passing as a sophomore,” Harris admitted. “I completed more than 60 percent of my passes (118 of 190) and we threw it a little bit more.
“But we’re having more success running the ball this year and that’s why we’re a better team,” he added.
Harris is a major reason why the Bison (6-4) are rushing for almost 192 yards per game heading into Friday night’s Class AA quarterfinal game at top-ranked Missoula Sentinel (9-0). The speedy QB has rushed for 522 yards and seven TDs, trailing only senior halfback Ryan Krahe (956 yards) in that statistical category.
As one of the fastest runners in the state, Harris is the target of special defenses that try to trap him in the pocket to control his scrambling ability.
That’s what both Samson and Harris expect Friday against a strong Sentinel defense.
“They (Spartans) blitz more than any team we’ve faced and I expect they’ll try to stuff the run and force us to beat them with the pass,” Samson said.
“I think I’ll have some opportunities to hit some passes (against Sentinel) because they rush so hard,” said Harris, who usually operates out of spread formation. “Garrett (Stone) and I have had some success with the long ball the past few games.”
Indeed, Harris and Stone have hooked up for three long TD plays the past few weeks, two against CMR and one last Friday against Missoula Big Sky. Both Harris and Stone were bothered by injuries earlier in the year but are healthier now.
An upset against Sentinel would improve Harris’ recruiting prospects even more. Right now, he doesn’t have any strong collegiate preference.
“I like Minnesota, where my dad (Andre) played,” said Harris, who transferred from Conrad to Great Falls High two years ago.
“I think I would like to stay in the West, but I’ve got a lot of time to think about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.