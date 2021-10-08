MISSOULA — As Zac Crews committed a turnover in the end zone Friday, he had to get ready to bounce back for the next snap because he also plays defensive end, his future position with the Montana Grizzlies.
Playing both ways is nothing new for the Missoula Sentinel senior after he did it last year. The big difference now is he’s playing quarterback instead of tight end on offense, so his ability to rebound from errors is even more paramount to the team’s success.
Crews showed his growing mental maturity after that first-half interception as he and the defense forced a punt before the offense went on a touchdown drive to extend the lead. The top-ranked Spartans (6-0) rolled from there to a 35-0 win over Missoula Big Sky (2-5).
“His ability to manage emotions going from offense to defense has impressed me because he’s a full-speed-ahead kid,” Sentinel coach Dane Oliver said. “Then transitioning from defense to offense, I think that’s a hard thing at that quarterback position, so just his leadership and focus on others is what I’ve been impressed by there.”
Crews did a bit of everything in the win. He showed the athleticism that helped him win the starting quarterback job by rushing eight times for 53 yards and three touchdowns.
While not a pristine passer, he completed 15 of 22 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. He did have one interception but bounced back admirably.
“I just have to control my emotions on offense and compose myself,” he said. “It’s kind of nice having that defense; I can get pissed at myself and take it out on an offensive lineman.
“On offense, if I do something wrong, I can’t carry that over because the offense doesn’t work if I’m in my own head and I’m not functioning right. So, I got to clear my mind on offense, and sometimes I can use my mistakes on offense towards my defense.”
Defensively, Crews’ stats are down from last year, but that’s partly because he’s taking off some defensive plays to get rest. Last year, he sat out more plays on offense than defense because he was a tight end, but that’s not possible now because he has the ball in his hands every play as a quarterback.
Sentinel has designed some defensive packages without Crews for when he rests, yet he still led the team with two tackles for loss to go with four tackles and one sack in the win. While the season-long stats aren’t all there, playing quarterback has helped him recognize how an offense might attack him as a defender and how to move on to the next play because he can admittedly be up and down emotionally but credits Oliver with helping him be more steady.
“It’s some subconscious things we’ve talked about, that next-play process,” Oliver said. “You don’t want to take away his competitive spirit, but it’s a tough position, quarterback, so when you make a mistake, how will you respond? I’ve been pleased with his maturity.”
The ability for not just Crews but the whole Sentinel team to respond has been on display as they’ve outscored teams 195-60. The Spartans already have wins over teams that at the time were ranked No. 1 (Billings West), No. 3 (Kalispell Glacier) and No. 5 (Helena High), needing late rallies led by Crews against West and Glacier in more pressure-packed moments than Friday.
They close the regular season with games against teams that are currently ranked: hosting No. 4 Helena Capital (4-2) next week and playing at No. 5 Butte (4-2) in two weeks. Friday’s game might have been the last crosstown game for Crews and the seniors because it’s unknown whether the canceled game against Missoula Hellgate will be made up.
“It’s our only crosstown of the year probably, so it’s really fun to be able to come out senior year and beat our rivals,” he said. “It was fun.”
The Spartans came out strong in all three phases and showed they could stay composed on homecoming. They outgained Big Sky 454 yards to 83 in the game and collected 18 first downs in the first half while holding the Eagles to 18 total yards of offense.
Crews’ 15-yard touchdown run and Adam Jones’ 10-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 in the first quarter. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Easton Leadbetter and rebounded from his interception in the end zone, picked off by Cole Sandberg, to run for an 8-yard score that put Sentinel up 28-0 the next drive.
Crews' 9-yard scamper in the third quarter started a running clock for the rest of the game. Second-half interceptions by Trevor Rausch and Sam Matosich preserved the shutout.
“In the bright lights, they showed they can manage all the distractions and emotions,” Oliver said. “We’ve got some great leadership. It showed us that they’re listening and responding to what we’re saying.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.