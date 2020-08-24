BILLINGS — The coronavirus pandemic has affected how Class B football games will be played and who will be able to watch them in person this fall. Schools like Bigfork and Red Lodge will allow limited attendance, while others like Huntley Project will not allow any spectators to start the season.
But games are scheduled, with the first kicking off Friday.
Following is a breakdown of who and what to watch during the 2020 season.
2019 champion: Eureka
2020 storylines
Another Eureka moment?: Eureka capped an undefeated season with a 20-6 win over Manhattan for its third state title in four years. The Lions graduated 11 players, including key contributors such as Hank Dunn, Chet McNully and Jake Kindel, so another championship might be difficult to capture. But considering that those seniors “transformed the program,” as coach Trevor Utter told 406mtsports.com after the title game, Eureka might be a perennial contender.
Fairfield's return?: Nobody but Eureka and Fairfield has won state since 2014, and Fairfield has good reason to believe it can capture its fifth title. The Eagles lost to Manhattan 25-19 in last year’s state semifinals, and they weren’t senior heavy. They return linemen Hunter Anderson and Kolter Bouma, as well as defensive back Gavin Mills. All three are now seniors who earned all-state selections last season. Replacing all-state quarterback/linebacker/kicker Keeley Bake is no small task, but Fairfield is in good position to win its second title in three years.
Spoiler alert?: Eureka and Fairfield weren’t always the only championship contenders, and other teams are in good shape to end this half-decade duopoly. Manhattan graduated many of its best players but returns all-conference first-team selections Gabe Delgatty and Toby Velkamp, among others. Red Lodge, which lost 39-35 to Eureka in last year’s state semifinals, also graduated many key players but returns Montana State commit Elijah Reynolds and all-conference first-teamers Jay Jetmore and Corby Mann. Glasgow, which lost to Columbus in the first round of last year’s playoffs, was full of productive juniors, including all-staters Mason Phipps and Dylan Nieskens.
