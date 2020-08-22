HELENA — A lot has changed in Montana's 6-Man high school football division over the past few years, but a lot has stayed the same too.
Through plenty of realignment and programs going between 6-Man and 8-Man, the biggest constant has been the dominance of the Eastern division, which has captured the last three state championships. The last two title games have been All-Eastern affairs, featuring Jordan and Wibaux.
While the 6-Man season is set to begin with games this week, conference games have been moved up. Some leagues such as the East have been delayed a week. Jordan, the defending state champion, won't start the season until Sept. 4 at Richey-Lambert.
The 6-Man East will even have a new feel after the departure of Westby-Grenora, the 2017 state champion to 8-man football. As a whole, 6-Man football is going from four divisions to five this year and here's a look ahead to the 2020 season.
2019 Champion: Jordan
2020 storylines: A year ago, Jordan opened its season with a loss at Big Sandy. From there, the Mustangs rolled to 12 straight victories with only two of those wins coming by single digits.
In the state semifinals, Jordan trounced Big Sandy 66-26, then dominated Wibaux 70-14 to win the state championship, getting some revenge on the Longhorns, who blew out Jordan in the 2018 state title game.
While Jordan had six players earn all-state honors in 2019, only two of them return in Derek Reis and Dawson Murnion. Wibaux is also losing some top-notch talent, but returns two all-state performers in its own right in Colton Miske and Wyatt Davis.
Richey-Lambert, another perennial contender in the East, also returns all-state standout Grady Gonsioroski and will be looking for yet another playoff berth after losing out in the first round to Big Sandy last year.
Speaking of the Pioneers, the Northern division champions return star running back Kade Strutz and fellow all-state performer Parker Proulx.
Shields Valley, which was 8-2 a year ago, is another 6-Man contender out of the Southern division. The Rebels won the division crown in 2019 but were ousted by Wibaux in the quarterfinals. They will be led by all-state returners Aidan Jenkins and Dylan Flatt.
Hot Springs is another team to keep an eye on in the Western division, as the two-time defending champions. Hot Springs also boasts key returners in Kyle Lawson and Jack McCallister.
As far as the new division alignment, the biggest changes are coming in the North/Central part of the state.
The Northern division now features Big Sandy, North Star, Box Elder, Valier, Power-Dutton-Brady and Heart Butte, while the newly created Central division includes Geraldine/Highwood, Centerville, Denton-Geyser-Stanford, Hobson-Moore-Judith Cap (Tri-Cities), Harlowton, Winnett-Grass Range and Roy-Winifred.
In the 6-Man West with Hot Springs are Noxon, Gardiner, White Sulphur Springs and Valley Christian. The East is the same, minus Westby-Grenora (MonDak) and the 6-Man South is the same, with the exception of Sheridan which moved up to 8-Man football.
The 16-team playoff in 6-Man football is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 with the state championship game set to for Nov. 20-21.
