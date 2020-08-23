8-Man football guide
2019 champion: Fairview
2020 storylines
Welcome aboard: Two new teams were added to the 8-Man fold this season, as Westby-Grenora (MonDak) joins the Eastern division and Sheridan moves into the Southern division. Both schools previously played at the 6-Man level. In terms of what immediate impact these additions may have, if any, Westby-Grenora could have a chance to compete in short order when you factor in its recent success: The Thunder appeared in three 6-Man championship games in the past six seasons, winning the state title in 2017. They made the 6-Man semifinals last year, bowing out in a close game against eventual runner-up Wibaux. On the flip side of that dynamic are Eastern division teams St. Labre, Lodge Grass and Lame Deer, who are opting out and will not play this season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Fair warning: Fairview broke through last season, going 12-0 and cruising to the first football title in school history with a 70-6 victory over Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork). The Warriors graduated key players like Alex Schriver, Cody Asbeck and Jesse Selting, but with returners such as Brady Buxbaum taking on a more pronounced role and up-and-comer Hunter Sharbono establishing a greater presence on both sides of the ball, Fairview thinks it still can make a run at a repeat despite not being as deep as it was in 2019. Linebacker Easton Hopes, the team’s leading tackler with 83 stops last year, also returns.
Making the “Cut”: The 8-Man ranks have recently belonged to Drummond-Phillipsburg (Flint Creek), a Western division co-op that captured back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. But last year the Titans’ season ended earlier with a second-round defeat at the hands of Great Falls Central. The Titans bring back one of the top players in the state in Kade Cutler, who passed and rushed for more than 2,800 offensive yards and accounted for 54 touchdowns. Cutler, who has committed to play college football at Montana State next fall, is no doubt looking to lead Drummond-Phillipsburg back to the top come playoff time.
Top talent: Drummond-Phillipsburg’s Cutler isn’t the only returning star on the 8-Man scene. Alberton-Superior quarterback Bryan Mask threw for 2,638 yards and 48 touchdowns as a junior last season. He also rushed for 472 yards and nine scores, helping the Mountain Cats reach the 8-Man title game. Fort Benton’s Jace Thompson was a major cog in his team’s ground game last year and returns for the Longhorns, who hope to clear the playoff semifinal hurdle. On another note, the 8-Man title game this season will be hosted by the highest remaining playoff seed. The previous two years it was held at neutral sites in Butte and Billings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.